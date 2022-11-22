Top Gun: Maverick Drops On Paramount+ In Time For Christmas

Top Gun: Maverick will finally drop on December 22nd, just in time for families to gather around the TV and watch at their holiday parties and family get-togethers. The much-delayed film, which at one point was rumored to be debuting on the service during the Covid shutdowns, was the biggest film of the year, grossing a shocking $1.4 billion and making it one of the most successful films of all time. The film is also now available to purchase on 4K and Blu-ray and on digital services.

Top Gun: Maverick Now Sets Its Target On Oscars

"After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy's top aviators, Pete "Maverick" Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: "Rooster," the son of Maverick's late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka "Goose." Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it."

The only question about this film left is how many awards nominations it will receive. It will surely grab a bunch of the technical awards, but will Joseph Kosinski nab a directing nod? Will Tom Cruise get in Best Actor in a weaker year for that category? Miles Teller in Supporting Actor? Best Picture? We will find out in January.