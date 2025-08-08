Posted in: Disney, Movies, Pixar | Tagged: toy story 4, toy story 5

Toy Story 5: Our Favorite Trash, Forky, Will Make His Glorious Return

Tony Hale has confirmed that Forky will return for Toy Story 5, and "it's going to be really special." The film will be released on June 19, 2026.

Article Summary Tony Hale confirms Forky will return for Toy Story 5, calling the experience "really special" for fans.

Toy Story 5 is officially set for theatrical release on June 19, 2026 from Disney and Pixar.

The new sequel introduces a "Toy meets Tech" challenge for Woody, Buzz, Jessie, and the rest of the gang.

Toy Story 4's success paved the way for this new adventure featuring everyone’s favorite spork, Forky.

When Toy Story 4 hit a billion at the box office, we all knew it was only a matter of time before Toy Story 5 came along. This franchise should have ended with the third movie, but if number four didn't exist, we wouldn't have been introduced to one of the most relatable characters Pixar has made in a very long time: Forky. Don't worry, Forky, I'm also having an essential crisis while being complete trash.

We don't know much about Toy Story 5 in terms of plot, aside from the fact that they are tackling the idea of iPad kids. If there was a concept that had the potential to cut Forky out, it was this one, but that's not the case. Tony Hale, who voiced Forky in the fourth film, confirmed to The Playlist that Forky will return. "I recorded it a month ago. It's going to be really special." In the end, the trash isn't going anywhere, and that's for the best because Forky rules.

Toy Story 5: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The toys are back in Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 5, and this time around, it's Toy meets Tech. Buzz, Woody, Jessie and the rest of the gang's jobs get exponentially harder when they go head to head with this all-new threat to playtime. Directed by Andrew Stanton, co-directed by McKenna Harris, and produced by Jessica Choi, Toy Story 5 opens only in theaters on June 19, 2026.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!