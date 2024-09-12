Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures, Transformers | Tagged: Transformers One

Transformers One: The Surface Is Not Safe In This New Clip

Paramount Pictures has released a new clip from Transformer One featuring our group of transformers having a bad time on the surface of Cybertron.

The reviews for Transformers One have started to come out, and they are trending pretty positive overall. Between the early reviews for this film and the early reviews for The Wild Robot, let's just say animation fans are going to be eating well at the end of September. Paramount is continuing to hype this movie up, and we have a new clip that was shared today. We get to see the group out on the surface of Cybertron, and it is apparently not a safe place to be, and even if you're transporting supplies, that doesn't mean safety. The style, colors, and overall look of this film remain absolutely stunning, and it's going to be a treat to see on the big screen.

Transformers One: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Transformers One is the untold origin story of Optimus Prime and Megatron, better known as sworn enemies, but once, they were friends who bonded like brothers and forever changed the fate of Cybertron. In the first-ever fully CG-animated Transformers movie, Transformers One features a star-studded voice cast, including Chris Hemsworth as Orion Pax aka Optimus Prime, Brian Tyree Henry as D-16 aka Megatron, Scarlett Johansson as Elita-1, and Keegan-Michael Key as B-127 aka Bumblebee, Steve Buscemi as Starscream, with Jon Hamm as Sentinel Prime and Laurence Fishburne as Alpha Trion. Josh Cooley will direct it, and the film will be released on September 20, 2024.

