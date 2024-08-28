Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: Transformers One

Transformers One: 4 New Posters, Tickets Go On Sale, Fan Screenings

Tickets for Transformers One have gone on sale. Fan screenings will take place on September 18th, and tickets are on sale for that, too, plus four new posters.

September is shaping up to be a fun month at the movies, with a wide variety of releases from multiple studios and multiple genres as well. It especially looks good for animation fans, with Transformers One and The Wild Robot opening later in the month. So far, the early reactions to Transformers One have been very positive, and people seem to be enjoying the film. There was some pushback on the tone and the art style when it was first announced, but it looks like people might be coming around as time passes. Tickets are officially on sale, so we can expect early box office predictions to start rolling in soon. We also got four new posters as well.

If you're a fan looking to see the movie a little early, Paramount has announced some early fan screenings for Transformers One on September 18th. You also have an option to get four-character posters, and they are some pretty neat-looking posters. Tickets for those early fan screenings have also gone on sale.

Rise up, roll out, punch in. 👊 Get your tickets now for our #TransformersOne Fan Event Screening on Wednesday, September 18, at 7PM, and receive 1 of 4 collector's prints at participating locations, while supplies last. https://t.co/HAj4lpJqcv pic.twitter.com/mMlLNA7L81 — Transformers (@transformers) August 27, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Transformers One: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Transformers One is the untold origin story of Optimus Prime and Megatron, better known as sworn enemies, but once, they were friends who bonded like brothers and forever changed the fate of Cybertron. In the first-ever fully CG-animated Transformers movie, Transformers One features a star-studded voice cast, including Chris Hemsworth as Orion Pax aka Optimus Prime, Brian Tyree Henry as D-16 aka Megatron, Scarlett Johansson as Elita-1, and Keegan-Michael Key as B-127 aka Bumblebee, Steve Buscemi as Starscream, with Jon Hamm as Sentinel Prime and Laurence Fishburne as Alpha Trion. Josh Cooley will direct it, and the film will be released on September 20, 2024.

