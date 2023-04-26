Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Character Posters Out, Trailer Thurs. A bunch of new Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts character posters are here, and the final trailer will be out tomorrow during CinemaCon 2023.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is going to take over CinemaCon during the Paramount presentation tomorrow, but they won't have all the fun. The new trailer for the film will be released tomorrow, and ahead of all that fun, we have new character posters to look at today. Starring Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback, the film is directed by Steven Caple Jr. This, of course, is the big introduction of Beast Wars characters to the big screen Transformers universe, and fans are pretty damn excited about it. Check out the new posters below.

Transformers Rules The Box Office Again?

"Returning to the action and spectacle that have captured moviegoers worldwide, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on the '90s globetrotting adventure and introduce the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons to the existing battle on earth between Autobots and Decepticons. Directed by Steven Caple Jr. and starring Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback, the film arrives in theatres June 9, 2023."

So how are we feeling, Transformers fans? I know that these films have combined to gross almost $5 billion, but does anyone actually like them? Do fans just keep going to these, hoping that by supporting them that maybe they will get it right like they did with Bumblebee? Even as the best film in the franchise, that was the lowest-grossing film in the franchise to date. Some of that may have been because they moved it out of summer that year and released it in December, but even The Last Knight opened in the summer like the others, and it only grossed $3 million more than Bumblebee. Rise of the Beasts is back to a Summer open, so maybe the Beast Wars fans will come out in droves.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts opens in theaters on June 9th. The final trailer is out tomorrow.