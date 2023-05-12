Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – Director Teases Optimus Prime's Arc Transformers: Rise of the Beasts director Steven Caple Jr. teases Optimus Prime's character arc and the "learning" he will have to do in this film.

Despite it seeming obvious, when people go to a movie about Transformers, they want to watch a movie about Transformers. However, despite their box office success, a good portion of the earlier films focused more on the human characters than the robots. We have these robots with personalities and lives that we could explore, yet we never really seemed to dig into them aside from the basic "good versus evil" type of thing. However, it looks like Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is looking to give the robots a real character arc that we could get invested in. At least Optimus is getting one. According to director Steven Caple Jr. to SFX Magazine (via GamesRadar), we will see Prime become the Prime that we see in later films.

"Optimus comes across something that may help him, but he starts to butt heads with other people who want the same object," director Steven Caple Jr. explains. "Everyone has a different motive and agenda. But ultimately, his main goal is to get back home and save his planet. Then we all realize that there's a bigger threat at large. Will he help save the Earth? You get to see Optimus become the Prime that we always knew."

Caple continues that meeting Optimus Primal is part of Prime's arc that he will go through throughout Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. He doesn't want to give much away but teases that there is "a lot of learning to be had."

"Then he meets other people along the way," Caple continues. "We have Optimus Primal, who is a very new character who is also a leader. You see him clash with Optimus Prime a bit. We play him as someone who is wiser for the time being. For the fans who do know the lore, there are some small nuggets in there in terms of Optimus Primal and who he is exactly, and how he has heard about Optimus Prime. Without going into too much detail, they eventually run into each other, and there is a lot of learning to be had, and there is an arc between the two."

It's still very unclear whether or not Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will find a place in a very packed summer of big releases outside of maybe taking its opening weekend. However, with the kind of budgets these movies tend to have, it will need legs of some sort, and one good weekend isn't going to cut it. We'll have to see how those early fan screenings go.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – Summary, Release Date, Cast List

Returning to the action and spectacle that have captured moviegoers around the world, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on a '90s globetrotting adventure with the Autobots and introduce a whole new breed of Transformer – the Maximals – to the existing battle on earth between Autobots and Decepticons. Directed by Steven Caple Jr. and starring Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback, the film arrives in theatres on June 9, 2023.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts also stars Tobe Nwigwe, Peter Cullen, Ron Perlman, Peter Dinklage, Michelle Yeoh, Liza Koshy, John DiMaggio, David Sobolov, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pete Davidson, and Cristo Fernández.