Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Teases Fans During The Super Bowl The Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Super Bowl spot just aired, and you can watch it here. How are we feeling, Transformers fans?

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts aired a Super Bowl spot tonight during the big game, and those whom I know that are Beast Wars fans were more excited for this than the game itself. This really was an intelligent decision to take this franchise in this direction, though personally, I would have loved to have seen them continue with a Bumblebee sequel, as that is the best of the Transformers films released to date. Starring Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback, the film is directed by Steven Caple Jr. You can see the Super Bowl spot down below.

Transformers Fans: How Are You Feeling?

"Returning to the action and spectacle that have captured moviegoers worldwide, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on a '90s globetrotting adventure and introduce the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons to the existing battle on earth between Autobots and Decepticons. Directed by Steven Caple Jr. and starring Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback, the film arrives in theatres June 9, 2023."

So how are we feeling, Transformers fans? I know that these films have combined to gross almost $5 billion, but does anyone actually like them? Do fans just keep going to these, hoping that by supporting them that maybe they will get it right like they did with Bumblebee? Even as the best film in the franchise, that was the lowest-grossing film in the franchise to date. Some of that may have been because they moved it out of summer that year and released it in December, but even The Last Knight opened in the summer like the others, and it only grossed $3 million more than Bumblebee. Rise of the Beasts is back to a summer open, so maybe the Beast Wars fans will come out in droves.

The film opens on June 9th.