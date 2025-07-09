Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: Tron: Ares

TRON: Ares – 3 High-Quality Images Show Off The Supporting Cast

Disney released 3 high-quality images from the upcoming TRON: Ares, spotlighting the supporting cast. It will be released in theaters on October 10, 2025.

Article Summary Disney has released three new high-quality images of the supporting cast from TRON: Ares.

TRON: Ares, the long-awaited third film in the franchise, is generating fresh buzz ahead of its release.

Disney is expected to ramp up marketing for TRON: Ares in the coming months.

The film is set to hit U.S. theaters on October 10, 2025, promising a return to the digital frontier.

The summer isn't over yet, but there are a lot of big movies set to come out this fall. One movie that is flying a bit under the radar right now is TRON: Ares. After the last TRON sequel failed to light the box office on fire, for a long time, it seemed unlikely that we were ever going to see another one. However, a third film is coming, and more details are starting to come to light. The official Disney media site was updated with some high-quality images of the supporting cast, most of whom we either know nothing about or haven't seen much of yet. Disney will likely kick up the marketing for this one next month, heading into September, because box office-wise, the once "too big to fail" House of Mouse hasn't been hitting consistent home runs this year. One cannot sustain a company on the (inevitable) sales of the soundtrack alone.

TRON: Ares: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

TRON: Ares follows a highly sophisticated Program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind's first encounter with A.I. beings.

The feature film is directed by Joachim Rønning and stars Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith, Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan, with Gillian Anderson, and Jeff Bridges.

Sean Bailey, Jeffrey Silver, Justin Springer, Jared Leto, Emma Ludbrook and Steven Lisberger are the producers, with Russell Allen serving as executive producer.

Disney's TRON: Ares releases in U.S. theaters on October 10, 2025.

