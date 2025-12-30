Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: Tron: Ares

TRON: Ares Will Stream On Disney+ Starting On January 7th

Following a less-than-stellar box office run, TRON: Ares will make its Disney+ debut on January 7th.

Did you see TRON: Ares in theaters back in October? If the box office is anything to go by, the answer is probably 'no.' The worldwide box office only hit $142 million, while the reported budget was anywhere from $180 to $220 million, and that was before marketing. The reviews weren't exactly selling the kind of film you want to spend your limited funds on, and even when the film hit digital, it still wasn't something you'd like to spend any extra cash on. However, if you still want to check out the movie without needing to drop any extra cash, and you still have an active Disney+ account, we now know when TRON: Ares is dropping on streaming. Disney confirmed today that the forever delayed third TRON film will hit Disney+ on January 7th. We got a new TV spot to go along with the announcement and new poster as well.

While the film didn't get a lot of love from critics, history did indeed repeat itself, and the soundtrack was much more favorably received than the film itself. It walked away with two Grammy Nominations, along with a Directors Guild of Canada nomination and a Costume Designers Guild nomination.

TRON: Ares – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

TRON: Ares follows a highly sophisticated Program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind's first encounter with A.I. beings.

The feature film is directed by Joachim Rønning and stars Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith, Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan, with Gillian Anderson, and Jeff Bridges.

Sean Bailey, Jeffrey Silver, Justin Springer, Jared Leto, Emma Ludbrook, and Steven Lisberger are the producers, with Russell Allen serving as executive producer.

Disney's TRON: Ares releases in U.S. theaters on October 10, 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!