Tron: Ares Wins Weekend Box Office, Well Below Expectations

Tron: Ares won the weekend box office, but it finished well below expectations and was pretty much met with a shrug.

Despite major marketing and a star soundtrack, Tron: Ares struggled both domestically and internationally.

This slow box office weekend saw Roofman in second place, followed by One Battle After Another at third.

Next weekend, Black Phone 2 is set to debut and is expected to easily dethrone Tron: Ares at number one.

Tron: Ares never really felt like a film that was taken seriously, or a project that anyone really believed was happening, and the box office proved that this weekend. The Disney sequel did, in fact, win the weekend box office, but with a soft $33 million, well below projections and the opening of Tron: Legacy back in 2010. It did even worse worldwide, only taking in $30 million. Ouch. With a budget of $180 million, Disney can write off this franchise as pretty dead in theaters, for a long while at least. You can't say they didn't try, though. Marketing was everywhere, they had Nine Inch Nails on the soundtrack, and the script felt of the moment. Swing and a miss, but I am happy they went for it. As a Tron fan, I was hopeful until we saw the movie.

Tron Leads A Ho-Hum Box Office

This was a Taylor Swift-less weekend, and it showed, as business was down big time. This should be the last really soft weekend for a while, though, as some big-time films start opening next week to drive people into theaters. Second place went to another newcomer, the Channing Tatum film Roofman, with $8 million. Third place goes to One Battle After Another, which is still holding on with $6.6 million and is now over the $50 million mark. Fourth place went to Gabby's Dollhouse, and rounding out the top five is something called Soul On Fire that I have never heard of. It only made $3 million and will be gone next week, so…

The weekend box office top five for October 10:

Tron: Ares- $33 million Roofman- $8 million One Battle After Another- $6.6 million Gabby's Dollhouse- $3.3 million Soul On Fire- $3 million

Next weekend, Blumhouse tries to snap its losing streak, opening horror sequel Black Phone 2 on as many screens as they can get. Buzz on the film is very high, and the first film was a big hit in the summer. It will for sure open number one, sending Tron tumbling. The first film opened to $23 million, and I think this one hits $31 million. I think horror fans are pumped for this, and after the overperformance of The Conjuring: Last Rites, I think they push this one well past the first ones opening.

