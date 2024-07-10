Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: Twisters

Twisters BTS Featurette: Blurring The Lines Between Visual & Practical

Universal has released another behind-the-scenes featurette for Twisters that talks about "blurring the lines between visual and practical" effects.

Article Summary Universal debuts BTS featurette of Twisters, showcasing cutting-edge storm effects.

Glen Powell describes the on-set intensity mimicking real-life high-force winds.

The featurette emphasizes the fusion of visual and practical effects for authenticity.

Amid positive social media buzz, Twisters is set to storm cinemas on July 19, 2024.

The first social media reactions for Twisters have come out, and they are trending very positively, so it's looking like July is going to be a good month at the movies. This one likely won't have any problems finding an audience, but Universal appears to be focusing much more on the behind-the-scenes aspect rather than actual clips of the movie. That's fine, and with a film like this, it's really interesting to see how they mimic and recreate some of the most incredible and dangerous storms that occur naturally. They released another new featurette today that focuses exactly on creating those storms and we get to see some of what this cast went through to make this look realistic. As star Glen Powell explained, it's a matter of "blurring the line between visual and practical" effects. Anyone who has ever been battered with high-force winds knows there is nothing like it, and we can only imagine the impact isn't that diminished when you know said winds are coming from a jet engine.

Twisters: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

This summer, the epic studio disaster movie returns with an adrenaline-pumping, seat-gripping, big-screen thrill ride that puts you in direct contact with one of nature's most wondrous—and destructive—forces.

From the producers of the Jurassic, Bourne, and Indiana Jones series comes Twisters, a current-day chapter of the 1996 blockbuster Twister. Directed by Lee Isaac Chung, the Oscar® nominated writer-director of Minari, Twisters stars Golden Globe nominee Daisy Edgar-Jones (Where the Crawdads Sing, Normal People) and Glen Powell (Anyone But You, Top Gun: Maverick) as opposing forces who come together to try to predict, and possibly tame, the immense power of tornadoes.

Edgar-Jones stars as Kate Cooper, a former storm chaser haunted by a devastating encounter with a tornado during her college years who now studies storm patterns on screens safely in New York City. She is lured back to the open plains by her friend, Javi (Golden Globe nominee Anthony Ramos, In the Heights), to test a groundbreaking new tracking system. There, she crosses paths with Tyler Owens (Powell), the charming and reckless social-media superstar who thrives on posting his storm-chasing adventures with his raucous crew, the more dangerous the better. As storm season intensifies, terrifying phenomena never seen before are unleashed, and Kate, Tyler, and their competing teams find themselves squarely in the paths of multiple storm systems converging over central Oklahoma in the fight of their lives.

Twisters features an exciting new cast, including Nope's Brandon Perea, Sasha Lane (American Honey), Daryl McCormack (Peaky Blinders), Kiernan Shipka (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Nik Dodani (Atypical), and Golden Globe winner Maura Tierney (Beautiful Boy). From Amblin Entertainment, Twisters is directed by Lee Isaac Chung and is produced by Oscar® nominee Frank Marshall (Jurassic and Indiana Jones franchises) and by Patrick Crowley (Jurassic and Bourne franchises). The screenplay is by Mark L. Smith, writer of the Best Picture nominee The Revenant. Twisters will be distributed by Universal Pictures domestically and by Warner Bros. Pictures internationally on July 19, 2024.

