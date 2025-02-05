Posted in: Movies, Trailer, Universal | Tagged: jurassic world, jurassic world rebirth

Jurassic World: Rebirth Trailer Promises More Scares & Adventure

The first trailer for Jurassic World: Rebirth was released as promised this morning, and promises a different experience in theaters July 2.

Article Summary Jurassic World: Rebirth trailer reveals a scarier, adventurous twist in the franchise, debuting July 2.

Stellar cast including Scarlett Johansson and Mahershala Ali adds star power to the thrilling narrative.

Directed by Gareth Edwards with a script by David Koepp, this film promises a horror-sci-fi blend.

The dinos in Rebirth are more freakish and violent, reflecting a return to the franchise's roots.

Jurassic World: Rebirth promised us a trailer this morning, and they delivered it. Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey, Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Luna Blaise, David Iacono, Audrina Miranda, Philippine Velge, Bechir Sylvain, and Ed Skrein all star in what looks to be a film that is going to lean hard into the sci-fi and horror aspects of the franchise, more in line with what the original novel promised. These seem to be the dinos that were deemed too freakish or violent for the theme park, even the ones we know seem…different. Original film screenwriter David Koepp penned this one, and Gareth Edwards directs it.

Jurassic World Set To Be The Scariest In The Franchise

Five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, the planet's ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures across land, sea and air within that tropical biosphere hold, in their DNA, the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind. Academy Award® nominee Johansson plays skilled covert operations expert Zora Bennett, contracted to lead a skilled team on a top-secret mission to secure the genetic material. When Zora's operation intersects with a civilian family whose boating expedition was capsized by marauding aquatic dinos, they all find themselves stranded on a forbidden island that had once housed an undisclosed research facility for Jurassic Park. There, in a terrain populated by dinosaurs of vastly different species, they come face-to-face with a sinister, shocking discovery that has been hidden from the world for decades. Ali is Duncan Kincaid, Zora's most trusted team member; Critics Choice and Olivier Award winner Jonathan Bailey (Wicked, Bridgerton) plays paleontologist Dr. Henry Loomis; Emmy nominee Rupert Friend (Homeland, Obi-Wan Kenobi) appears as Big Pharma representative Martin Krebs and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Lincoln Lawyer, Murder on the Orient Express) plays Reuben Delgado, the father of the shipwrecked civilian family.

This looks better than the last three films already. Only time will tell, but please let them make this as much of a horror film as possible, that would be incredible.

Jurassic World: Rebirth opens in theaters on July 2.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!