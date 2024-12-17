Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: film, jurassic park, jurassic world, jurassic world rebirth, Universal Pictures

Jurassic World Rebirth Writer Compares the Film to the Original

Jurassic World Rebirth writer David Koepp describes the tone of the new entry and why it's comparable to the first film in the franchise.

The Jurassic World franchise is set to roar back to life with its next entry, Jurassic World Rebirth, penned by original Jurassic Park screenwriter David Koepp. Now, Koepp, who also wrote The Lost World: Jurassic Park, has revealed that the upcoming movie will return to the tone and spirit of the very first Jurassic Park film that earned the franchise its stellar reputation.

In a recent interview on The Discourse Podcast, Koepp shared his excitement about returning to the Jurassic universe, noting, "I hope people like the movie because the series tended to change after [Jurassic Park III], and it felt like, 'Okay, so let's change our tone.' [Steven Spielberg] and I were interested in a tone that was maybe more akin to the very first movie. I saw it early on as a mission movie. I like things that are driven by bottles, by containment." He later adds, "And it was just fun to return to that world of great adventure backed by real science and write some cool new characters. You don't often get a chance to have a blank slate and say, 'What do you want to do?' There were no franchise expectations other than dinosaurs."

What We Know About Jurassic World Rebirth

Set five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, the story will explore a world where dinosaurs roam in isolated equatorial environments. The mission to secure genetic material from these colossal creatures holds the key to a drug that could bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind. Scarlett Johansson will play Zora Bennett, a skilled covert operations expert leading the team, while Mahershala Ali will portray her trusted team leader, Duncan Kincaid.

The upcoming movie will be directed by Gareth Edwards, known for his work on Godzilla and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, with Spielberg and Frank Marshall, producers of the Jurassic World trilogy, also involved. The film will launch a new era of the franchise, promising to deliver the thrills and wonder that made the original Jurassic Park a beloved classic.

What are your thoughts on the Jurassic World Rebirth's desire to recreate the vibe of the original film? Share your take in the comments below.

