Van Helsing Reboot Director Shares Update on the Upcoming Film The director of the upcoming Van Helsing reboot is offering fans an update on where the film currently stands with Universal Pictures.

It's officially been 11 years since there were initial conversations surrounding a (now-confirmed) reboot of the moderately received 2004 action-horror film Van Helsing, written and directed by Stephen Sommers and starring the iconic Hugh Jackman. Though, of course, the movie starring Jackman as the titular character was actually based on an already fictional character from the 1897 gothic horror novel Dracula, who would also go on to be included in 'Universal's Horror Monsters' films throughout the '30s and '40s.

Still, even with a rich history, big budget, and modern filmmaking capabilities, the character has yet to receive an all-around successful solo adaptation that's really resonated with audiences, which can only mean that it was only a matter of time before Hollywood managed to make another attempt at the Van Helsing character. In fact, Filmmaker Julius Avery (Overlord), who was recently selected to helm a Van Helsing reboot movie, is speaking out to offer fans an actual update on where the epic-scale genre project currently stands.

A Van Helsing Reboot is Still Coming with Julius Avery and James Wan

When promoting his latest film, The Pope's Exorcist, Avery was eventually asked about other upcoming projects in development. He divulged, "I mentioned James Wan before, and I'm a huge fan of his. I've been wanting to work with him for a while. He's a fellow Aussie, and yeah, we're teamed up on a Van Helsing movie together, which I'm currently writing and intend to direct myself with James producing. But yeah, that's still in motion. I can't tell you much more than that, but I'm very, very excited about it!"

While little else is known about the project, a few intriguing moves have been made at Universal Pictures suggesting the Moster-universe is in the works, having just tapped the Scream and Scream VI directorial duo known as Radio Silence for an untitled film starring Melissa Barrera.

Would you like to see a Van Helsing reboot? And if so, what does it need to incorporate to succeed?