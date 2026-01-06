Patrick Dane, Former Managing Editor Of Bleeding Cool Has Died Aged 34

Posted in: Collectibles, Comics, Games, Movies, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: Patrick Dane, rip

Bleeding Cool has just learned about the tragic death of one of our regular writers and editors, Patrick Dane. Patrick wrote regularly for Bleeding Cool, producing around 6,000 articles from 2012 to 2019, in which he reviewed and analysed movies, TV, comics, games, and pop culture. He died over the winter break in a vehicle collision. He was only 34.

Bleeding Cool was the first publication for which he ever wrote, back in July 2012, where he worked as a staff writer for two years, covering films and attending press junkets. He would then return the following year as Head Games Writer, founding the section for Bleeding Cool, and later as Managing Editor and Entertainment Editor. He left in 2017 to go freelance, writing for Bleeding Cool but also WhatCulture, GameRant, Metro, IGN, GamesRadar, Eurogamer, PCGamer, GamesMaster, International Business Times, GamesTM, TechRadar and more, before becoming lead writer/editor at Dexerto, and most recently as senior news editor at This Week in Videogames. He also wrote the short film Dive in 2012 and worked on other shorts, Kitsune in 2012 and And You Are in 2014.

He came to Bleeding Cool after getting advanced tickets for a Green Lantern screening and wanting to share his thoughts. So that movie was good for something. As an early regular on Bleeding Cool, we often ended up staying in the same hotel rooms at comic conventions, trying to make the most of our limited American dollars. He was the biggest fan, insanely enthusiastic in a very infectious manner, and able to convey his thoughts, experiences, and passion in a way that excited others. And, as with many others over the past almost twenty years, I was glad when he was able to use Bleeding Cool to go on to bigger and better things. It's a tragedy.

Former Bleeding Cool Head Film Writer Brendon Connelly, the first person to hire him in this field, said, "This is terrible. Heartbreaking. I don't know what to say other than Patrick was, when I knew him, a bloody good kid. Genuinely curious and open-minded and, in the best way, serious. I'm sure he was a great adult too. Goodbye Patrick."

Fellow writer Joe Glass told me, "This is awful news. I'm so sorry to hear it. I'm so sorry for everyone's loss. My thoughts are with his family and friends."

Fellow writer Christine Marie added, "I am so deeply saddened to hear this. Patrick was such a wonderful colleague and so passionate about his work. I really enjoyed working with him during my time at BC. Sending thoughts and prayers. I am so sorry."

The collision involving a Chevrolet Captiva, a Ford Mondeo and a Honda Civic happened at about 12.45 GMT on 27 December on the A31 at New Alresford, according to Hampshire Police. Patrick Dane, a passenger in the Honda, died at the scene. Five others were seriously hurt.

In a statement, Patrick Dane's family stated, "When we lose someone who is precious to us, especially without warning, it leaves different-sized and shaped voids in our lives and on our souls. These voids are personal yet also shared collectively with the members of the expansive circle of love that surrounded Patrick. He was our son, our brother, our heart, our history. The pride we had for him and the love we have for him will be his beautiful legacy to us. Having forged his own path into his career, the world of gaming and journalism has lost a stellar presence. We have been changed and immensely blessed by having him in our presence for the time he was with us."

Patrick Dane once wrote of Bleeding Cool, "This website has given me everything. I hope to give everything back in return." You did, Patrick, you did.

