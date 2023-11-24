Posted in: Movies, Sony, Venom | Tagged: marvel, sony, sony pictures, tom hardy, Venom 3

Venom 3: Tom Hardy Confirms That Filming Has Resumed

Tom Hardy took to Instagram and confirmed that production on Venom 3 has resumed. The film was recently delayed from July 12, 2024, to November 8, 2024.

The holiday season might be right around the corner, but productions have been waiting to get going since both of the strikes began earlier this year, so if anyone were expecting a break from November to the end of the year, they would be mistaken. We can expect that this is about as close to crunch time as movies would get. While some studios decided to delay films by a significant amount of time, others only delayed by a couple of months, which meant that they, more than anyone else, would need this limited time to get back to work. Venom 3 is one of those movies. While Madame Web and Kraven the Hunter are both also coming out next year, and the former has already been meme'd into oblivion, in terms of commercial success stories without Marvel Studios' help, Venom is about it. So it's not surprising that it appears that Sony is giving star Tom Hardy and director Kelly Marcel room to do what they want. Hardy shared a photo on his Instagram about filming resuming and saying what he is thankful for.

V3N0M 3🔥🔥🔥❤️♠️The Last dance – thankfully we are back to shooting; and I want to take a moment just to thank all the teams thus far on the ride from V1 to here all our fantastic Cast and crew- good friends and family – we've come a long way – it's been and continues to be a lot of fun this journey there's always hard turns to burn when we work but doesn't feel as hard when you love what you do and when you know you have great material and the support at all sides, of a great team. surrounded by talented and passionate departments and when surrounded by people you love and care about it doesn't get any better. I want to mention very briefly how proud of my Director, writing partner and dear friend Kelly Marcel I am. watching you taking the helm on this one fills me with pride, it is an honour. Trust, your gut, your instincts are always spot on. First class – I back you. 💯 %. As always. And I absolutely love working with you and watching you take on bigger challenges everytime. And to my great friend, face plant chief operator and brother @jaketomuri Jacob you still look f all like me bro. Here's to a great ride!!! #Venom3 #team. ❤️

Kelly Marcel Helped Bring The First Two Movies To Life; Now She Will Direct Venom 3

Marcel has been on the ground with the Venom movies since the first one, and for all the criticisms we might have about the films one way or another, it seems like her and star Tom Hardy work well together. When it was announced that Marcel would be directing, Deadline had sources that said, "Hardy and Marcel have always been on the same page when it comes to shaping Venom's story, and that heading into the final chapter, the two were step in step with what direction they wanted this final chapter to head." Marcel isn't stepping away from writing duties to take up directing, though; she will be directing the movie from a screenplay written by herself and a story from herself and Hardy. The usual suspects at Sony Pictures, Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, and Hutch Parker, are also producing. So far, Venom is the only "not Spider-Man" character Sony has made work on any level, so, unsurprisingly, they are continuing to lean in.

Venom 3 did have a July 12, 2024, release date but was delayed to November 8, 2024, because studios were not paying writers and actors livable wages, aka the strikes.

