Indiana Jones: Ke Huy Quan Wasn't Sure If Harrison Ford Remembered Him

One of the moments that went viral at D23 back in September was when Everything Everywhere All at Once star Ke Huy Quan reunited his Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom co-star Harrison Ford and shared the moment on Instagram. While Quan was announced as one of the latest additions to the Disney+ series Loki season two, Ford was promoting his final turn in the franchise in the untitled fifth Indiana Jones. Quan opened up about his experience seeing Ford after 38 years.

"We were at the D23 event, and I was told Harrison was gonna be there," Quan told the New York Times (via Variety). "We're in this green room with so many actors, producers, and directors, and the person who was assigned to assist me said, 'Harrison Ford is right outside the green room. Would you want to go say hi?' I'm thinking, 'Of course! I haven't seen him in 38 years.' So I walk out, and I see him about 15 feet away talking to Phoebe Waller-Bridge; they're there to promote 'Indy 5.' And as I walk close, my heart is pounding. I'm thinking, 'Is he gonna recognize me? The last time he saw me, I was a little kid.'"

It turned out Ford's memory is still as sharp as ever. "As I get closer, he turns and points his finger at me, and he has that classic, famous, grumpy Harrison Ford look," Quan said. "I go, 'Oh my gosh, he probably thinks I'm a fan, and he's gonna tell me to not come near him.' But he looks and points at me and says, 'Are you Short Round?' Immediately, I was transported back to 1984, when I was a little kid, and I said, 'Yes, Indy.' And he said, 'Come here,' and gave me a big hug." In addition to Indy, both actors will have characters in another shared universe in the MCU, with Ford announced as replacing the late William Hurt as General Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross in the upcoming Captain America: New World Order.