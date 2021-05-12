Venom: Let There Be Carnage – 3 Images and a New International Poster

Yesterday, Sony decided that it was finally time to start marketing Venom: Let There Be Carnage yesterday and we finally got a good look at the movie. It looks to be embracing that wacky energy that star Tom Hardy brought to the first movie, which is a good thing. They also decided to use some of the $800 million the first movie made to get Woody Harrelson a wig that doesn't look like it came from Party City, so well done on that one. The official Sony Pictures press site uploaded two new images from the movie and a behind-the-scenes look with Hardy and director Andy Serkis.

The official poster that they released with the trailer for Venom: Let There Be Carnage is…interesting and maybe a bit hideous. However, over on IMP Awards, they got their hands on an international poster that is significantly less ugly than the one we got yesterday, so that's good.

The reception to the trailer online seemed to be rather positive, and the first movie didn't make $800+ million for no reason, so we'll have to see how this one shakes out. The best moments in Venom were the weird moments and acting choices that Hardy made. If Venom: Let There Be Carnage leans too far into that, it might lose some of its charm. It's far too early to tell, but at least that poster is better looking—sort of.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage, directed by Andy Serkis, starsTom Hardy, Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris, Reid Scott, Stephen Graham, and Woody Harrelson. It will be released in theaters on September 24, 2021.