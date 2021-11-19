Venom: Let There Be Carnage Hits 4k Blu-ray On December 14

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is one of the year's biggest films, grossing over $200 million so far. For those that were not comfortable enough to head to a theater yet, the film will hit digital services next week, Tuesday, November 23rd, and 4K Blu-ray on December 14th, just in time for Christmas. There will be six deleted scenes included, as well as outtakes, bloopers, and three featurettes looking at the making of the latest Venom big-screen adventure. Below you can see the cover for the 4K release of the film, along with the full special features list.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage Release Details

"Tom Hardy returns as the lethal protector Venom, one of MARVEL's greatest and most complex characters. In search of his next big story, journalist Eddie Brock lands an exclusive interview with convicted murderer and death row inmate Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson), who discovers Eddie's secret and becomes the host for Carnage a menacing and terrifying symbiote. Now, Eddie and Venom must get past their contentious relationship to defeat him."

And here is the list of the special features:

DOLBY ATMOS AUDIO TRACK

DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

Outtakes & Bloopers

6 Deleted Scenes

Eddie & Venom: The Odd Couple: What happens when two beings inhabit one body? A whole lot of chaos. Tom Hardy, Andy Serkis, and the team of filmmakers talk all things Eddie and Venom.

Sick and Twisted Cletus Kasady: Imagining this iconic and psychotic comic book villain for screen with Woody Harrelson, director Andy Serkis, and the production team. ​

Concept to Carnage: Trace the design and animation of Carnage from comic book image to screen symbiotic.

Let There Be… Action: Go on the set and experience the action of how Venom: Let There Be Carnage takes shape. From concept to stage, from green screen to film screen, follow the making of the film and see the intense stunts that were captured.

Optional English SDH, Spanish, and French subtitles for the main feature

AND MORE…