Venom: The Last Dance – It All Comes To An End In The Final Trailer

Sony Pictures has released the final trailer and a high-quality image from Venom: The Last Dance. The film will be released in theaters on October 25th.

The new direction of the trilogy showcases Venom and Eddie's dynamic as a "doomed romance."

Tom Hardy’s standout performance continues to be a cornerstone of the film’s appeal.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage established a lighter tone, benefitting the series tremendously.

What a time to be alive. When the first Venom movie was released in 2018, it wasn't very good, and most of the film leaned into the worst aspects of not only the era of comic books when the character was born but also all of the worst aspects of superhero films taking themselves too damn seriously. "Most" of the film we say because there was one standout: star Tom Hardy, who appeared to be acting in a completely different movie and everyone loved it. In fact, a small subset of fans started doing what they do best, and they started shipping. We love that for them. Sony apparently loved that for them, too, because Venom: Let There Be Carnage decided to lean into that aspect of the story and completely switch up the tone of the entire film, which was better for it. The final trailer for Venom: The Last Dance has been released, and they are straight up treating Venom and Eddie like a doomed romance, and it's incredible. This is the best direction they could have possibly gone with this trilogy while also being one of the funniest things to come out of comic book movies in the last decade.

Venom: The Last Dance – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

In Venom: The Last Dance, Tom Hardy returns as Venom, one of Marvel's greatest and most complex characters, for the final film in the trilogy. Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie's last dance.

Venom: The Last Dance stars Tom Hardy, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Rhys Ifans, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach, and Stephen Graham. The film is directed by Kelly Marcel from a screenplay she wrote, based on a story by Hardy and Marcel. The film is produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Kelly Marcel, Tom Hardy, and Hutch Parker. It will be released on October 25, 2024.

