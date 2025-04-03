Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: assassin's creed, purearts

Ezio Returns with PureArts New Assassin's Creed 1/8 Scale Statue

Enter the Animus with PureArts as they debut a new set of collectibles statue from the world of Assassin’s Creed

Article Summary Ezio Auditore's legendary journey continues with PureArts' stunning 1/8 scale statue from Assassin's Creed II.

The statue features Renaissance-inspired attire and a base styled after Santa Maria del Fiore Cathedral.

Includes LED Animus effects and priced at $135, perfect for any fan's collection, releasing in December 2025.

Every statue connects with Animus Link for a light-up feature, enhancing your Assassin's Creed collection.

Assassin's Creed II follows Ezio Auditore da Firenze, a young noble in Renaissance Italy who transforms into a master Assassin after his family is betrayed and executed. Guided by his uncle Mario and the Assassin Brotherhood, Ezio would go on to seek revenge against the Templars responsible for his family's deaths. This would lead to the uncovering of a vast conspiracy involving powerful historical figures like Rodrigo Borgia, which the Assassin's Creed story blends perfectly. Ezio's story continues after the second game, following his rise to become a legendary Assassin Grand Master. This would be uncovered in the game's sequels, Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood and Revelations. Ezio is the only assassin to receive multiple games from Ubisoft, which just shows how popular the hero was, and he returns with PureArt's new 1/8 scale AC statue series.

PureArts has truly crafted some amazing Master Assassin statues, but now they are back with a new 11" size and a price that every fan can enjoy. Ezio is captured in his Renaissance-inspired outfit from ACII and is placed on a base inspired by the Santa Maria del Fiore Cathedral. The statue will also have LED elects as the assassin is synced into place with the Animus, just like in the game. Priced at $135, this Master Assassin is ready to bless your collection in December 2025, and pre-orders are live.

Assassin's Creed 2 Animus Ezio 1:8 Scale Statue

"Nothing is true, everything is permitted. The iconic PureArts Animus Ezio ¼ Scale Statue, now in a 1/8 Scale Statue! Master Assassin and Assassin's Creed II protagonist Ezio Auditore stands atop an intricate base inspired by the Santa Maria del Fiore Cathedral. The quintessential PureArts animus-LED effect representing the bridge between past and present materializes from Ezio's left side. Standing at 11 inches tall, the Animus Ezio 1/8 Scale Statue is the perfect size for any Assassin's Creed fans' set up!"

PRODUCT HIGHLIGHTS

Each Animus 1/8 Scale Statue connects with the Animus Link to light up your collection!

Detailed PVC Statue of Ezio from Assassin's Creed II

Highly detailed cathedral-inspired base

LED-lit Animus effect

Animus Link cable included

