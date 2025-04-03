Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: daredevil, hot toys, marvel

Daredevil: Born Again 1/6 Scale Figure Coming Soon from Hot Toys

Coming to life from the new Disney+ series, Daredevil: Born Again, a new 1/6 scale figure is on the way from Hot Toys

Article Summary Explore the new 1/6 scale Daredevil figure from Hot Toys, inspired by Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again.

Featuring realistic details, the figure includes masked and Matt Murdock portraits resembling Charlie Cox.

Accessories include swappable jaws, Billy Clubs, a damaged cowl, and more for authentic display options.

Pre-order now for $280 with a September 2026 release, bringing Daredevil back in style.

The devil is back as Hot Toys is stepping into the world of Daredevil: Born Again with a new 1/6 scale figure. Matt Murdock has stepped away from the role, but circumstances and the failure of law enforcement have forced his hand to return. This new Daredevil figure will stand at 11.8″ tall and will feature 30 points of articulation. His new suit for the Disney+ series is faithfully crafted here, showing off some bright red elements with textured detail. Hot Toys has included both masked and Matt Murdock portraits with impressive detail that nicely capture the likeness of Charlie Cox.

That is not all either, as some of the other accessories include swappable lower jaws, removable glasses, an extra damaged cowl, Billy Clubs with wired cable, and a themed Born Again display stand. It is nice to see Daredevil back in the spotlight after his departure from the Netflix series and integration into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Suit up and bring down the horrors of the city in style with this gorgeous figure that is priced at $280, and pre-orders are already live on Sideshow with a September 2026 release.

Daredevil: Born Again 1/6th Scale Collectible Figure

"Matt Murdock's day job portrays a man who fights for justice in the courtroom, but as the sun goes down, he uses his heightened senses as Daredevil, taking the law into his own hands to protect his neighborhood. The latest series, Daredevil: Born Again, is not a follow-up to where the show left off in 2018 but follows Matt Murdock's inevitable collision course with the former mob boss Wilson Fisk as he pursues his own political endeavors in New York."

"Inspired by Charlie Cox's classic portrayal as Daredevil, this 1/6th scale figure, based on his look in Daredevil: Born Again, features a newly developed Matt Murdock head sculpt, a new cowled head with interchangeable lower faces, a finely tailored Daredevil suit with weathering details to replicate his suit after combats, his iconic Billy Clubs in different styles for alternative display options, a damaged Daredevil cowl with one horn broken, his iconic pair of sunglasses. and a figure stand."

