Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: jack black, saturday night live, snl

SNL 50 Host Jack Black Throws The Horns During Read-Thru Look

NBC's Saturday Night Live shared a look at host Jack Black throwing the horns during the SNL read-thru for this weekend's show.

On Wednesday, we were treated to NBC's Saturday Night Live midweek sketch, one which saw Ego Nwodim and Ashley Padilla kicking off a look at just how serious Jack Black is taking his role as SNL host for this weekend's show (which you can check out above). But in a case of better late than never, the usual read-thru look didn't drop on Wednesday, as usual – but it did drop earlier today, and that's exactly what we have waiting for you below (though there weren't any images posted of the cast, at least at the time that this went live).

With Elton John and Brandi Carlile set as the show's musical guests, here's a look at Black during the SNL read-thru – and here's hoping that the horns he's throwing are a promising sign for something that we've been hoping would happen since Black was first announced to host:

SNL: Saturday Night Live Season 50 Cast

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 50 main cast and featured players include Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, Michael Longfellow, Emil Wakim, Devon Walker, Chloe Fineman, Jane Wickline, Ashley Padilla, Andrew Dismukes, Michael Che, Colin Jost, Marcello Hernández, Heidi Gardner, Mikey Day, Ego Nwodim, Bowen Yang, and James Austin Johnson. Here's a look at the official Season 50 cast photo from Photographer Mary Ellen Matthews:

Since its inception in 1975, SNL has launched the careers of many of the brightest comedy performers of their generation. SNL makes headlines with topical humor reflecting politics and current events, features an array of characters with an unparalleled perspective on pop culture, and offers sharp political commentary through its signature "Weekend Update" segment. A variety show that is truly one of a kind, SNL also attracts the biggest stars of music to its stage for innovative viral performances.

The long-running late-night live sketch comedy and music series, which premiered Oct. 11, 1975, broadcasts live from NBC's famed Studio 8H in New York City's Rockefeller Center. Broadway Video, in association with SNL Studios, produces the program, which is executive-produced by Lorne Michaels.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!