Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: Dope Thief

Dope Thief: Check Out Our Exclusive S01E05: "Fear of God" Clip

With the next chapter hitting the streaming service this Friday, here's our exclusive clip from Apple TV+'s Dope Thief S01E05: "Fear of God."

Article Summary Catch an exclusive clip of Dope Thief S01E05: "Fear of God" ahead of its release on Apple TV+ this Friday.

Dive into the dangerous world of Ray and Manny as their DEA impostor scam spirals out of control.

Discover the intense dynamic with co-stars Marin Ireland and Ving Rhames.

Also check out the episode overview and image gallery for the next chapter.

Based on Dennis Tafoya's book of the same name, EP Ridley Scott, series creator/EP Peter Craig, and series star/EP Brian Tyree Henry's Dope Thief follows longtime Philly friends and delinquents who pose as DEA agents to rob an unknown house in the countryside, only to have their small-time grift become a life-and-death enterprise, as they unwittingly reveal and unravel the biggest hidden narcotics corridor on the Eastern Seaboard. After a brutal message was delivered to Ray (Henry) at the end of last week's chapter, it's pretty clear that Ray and Manny (Wagner Moura) are in over their heads in more ways than they realize. Joining Henry and Moura are co-stars Marin Ireland, Kate Mulgrew, Nesta Cooper, Amir Arison, Dustin Nguyen, and Golden Globe Award winner Ving Rhames. Now, here's a look at what's ahead with this week's chapter, S01E05: "Fear of God," set to hit Apple TV+ on Friday, April 4th – including a Bleeding Cool exclusive clip and more.

Dope Thief Season 1 Episode 5: "Fear of God" Exclusive Preview

Dope Thief Season 1 Episode 5: "Fear of God" – Manny (Wagner Moura) feels compelled to make amends. Mina (Marin Ireland) digs into Jack's (Gabriel Ebert) part in the operation. An unexpected person comes to Ray's (Brian Tyree Henry) rescue. Written by Peter Craig, here's a look at the image gallery and an exclusive clip from this week's episode:

Apple TV+'s Dope Thief stems from Apple Studios and is a Scott Free production. The series is executive produced by Craig alongside Scott, as well as David W. Zucker, Richard Heus, Henry, Jordan Sheehan, Clayton Krueger, and Jennifer Wiley-Moxley. The season's previous four episodes are available to stream on Apple TV+.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!