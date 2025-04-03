Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: doritos, subway

Subway Launches The New Doritos Footlong Nachos

Subway has a new option on their menu starting today, as they have launched the new Doritos Footlong Nachos have been added

Article Summary Subway introduces Doritos Footlong Nachos, a new $5 menu option featuring classic Doritos and tasty toppings.

Enjoy a free Doritos Footlong Nachos on April 10 with a footlong sub purchase via the Subway app or in-store.

Customize your nachos with free rotisserie-style chicken or steak, plus optional smashed avocado for extra flavor.

Subway's new snack combines quality ingredients with Doritos' iconic crunch and cheesy flavor for ultimate enjoyment.

Today in nerdy food option news, Subway has launched a new Doritos option, as the Doritos Footlong Nachos are now on the menu. As you can see here, it's a foot of Doritos topped with select toppings, served up in its own box for you to get as a snack. Its a clever way to use items already in the shop to make a whole new thing. They're selling it for $5, but if you order one on April 10 using their app, you can get it free after you buy any footlong. We have the announcement and a few quotes for you below as this is available now.

Subway's Doritos Footlong Nachos

Subway's latest footlong snack is freshly prepared to order, starting with classic Doritos Nacho Cheese flavored chips, layered with Cheddar Cheese sauce and shredded Monterey cheddar cheese, piled with the perfect amount of spicy jalapeno slices, diced tomatoes and red onions and finished with zesty Baja Chipotle sauce. Guests can add rotisserie-style chicken or steak at no extra charge, with the option to add a scoop of smashed avocado for an additional cost.

To celebrate the new collaboration, Subway is giving fans a chance to try all three varieties of Doritos Footlong Nachos for free. For one day only on Thursday, April 10, Subway MVP Rewards members can unlock a special offer: one free Doritos Footlong Nachos with the purchase of any footlong sub. The offer will drop in all Subway MVP Rewards accounts on April 10 and will be available the entire day to redeem via the Subway app, Subway.com or in-restaurant using the phone number associated with the account.

"Subway's newest partnership takes everything our fans love about Subway sandwiches – from quality veggies, proteins and tasty toppings – to the next level with the cheesy flavor and iconic crunch of Doritos," said Paul Fabre, Senior Vice President of Culinary and Innovation at Subway. "Whether you're in the mood for a snack, pairing them with your favorite sub or sharing with friends, Subway and Doritos are serving up even more flavor in every satisfying bite."

"We're proud to team up with Subway to bring a bold take on the classic nachos experience by combining the bold cheesy crunch of Doritos Nacho Cheese chips and Subway's freshly prepared ingredients," said Scott Finlow, Chief Marketing Officer, PepsiCo Away From Home.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!