VHS Halloween Trailer Teases This Years Entry Coming On October 3

Shudder has released the trailer for VHS Halloween, this year's entry in the popular found footage franchise. It debuts on October 3.

Article Summary VHS Halloween trailer drops for Shudder, premiering October 3 for spine-chilling Halloween thrills

This year's VHS entry features directors like Bryan M. Ferguson, Casper Kelly, and Paco Plaza

The Halloween theme brings fresh energy to the eighth installment of the found-footage franchise

The VHS series moves away from problematic early content, solidifying its place in modern horror

VHS Halloween has a brand-new trailer, marking the continuation of the found-footage horror franchise this October. This one has been a favorite for years and has seen a who's who of horror's elite write and direct for the series. This year's crop of filmmakers includes Bryan M. Ferguson (Pumpkin Guts), Casper Kelly (Too Many Cooks), Micheline Pitt-Norman & R.H. Norman (Grummy), Alex Ross Perry (Her Smell), Paco Plaza (REC), and Anna Zlokovic (Appendage). "V/H/S has always been a springboard for new and up-and-coming filmmakers," actress Kate Siegel, who made her directorial debut in V/H/S/Beyond, told Variety. "It's a unique situation where you are part of a team, but you're also an individual, so you have the support of an established franchise, but their mission is to give new filmmakers creative control." This will be the eighth installment of the franchise.

VHS Halloween In Time For The Unholy Holiday

The franchise dates back to 2012. I won't lie; the first couple of VHS films are a bit of a tough watch. There is good content there, but it is marred by now problematic tones and scenes. Kudos to the producers for heading away from that kind of content and making this one of the better horror franchises of the modern era. VHS 84 and VHS 99 were enjoyable watches, but the last installment, Beyond, was a bit of a disappointment. With that talent behind the camera, none of us should be worried that it will happen again, and I think the Halloween setting should lead to one of the coolest entries yet. I wonder why it took them so long to make that a theme. Never in my wildest thoughts did I think that this franchise would last as long as it has, single-handedly keeping this section of the horror genre alive.

VHS Halloween debuts on Shudder on October 3rd, just in time for Halloween viewings.

