Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: moana 2

Moana 2: Booth To Screen, Music Featurette, Clip, And 6 Images

Disney has released a "booth to screen" video, a featurette about the music, a sneak peek clip, and six HQ images from Moana 2.

Article Summary Disney reveals a "booth to screen" video and music featurette for Moana 2 ahead of its release.

Catch a sneak peek clip and enjoy six high-quality images from the upcoming Moana 2.

Moana 2 brings new adventure with the return of Dwayne Johnson and Auli'i Cravalho.

Expect vibrant animation and captivating music from Grammy-winning collaborators.

The November box office has one more major entry coming in. Wicked and Gladiator II both look like they are going to have solid opening weekends, but the sequel to one of Disney's biggest animation movies recently is out later this week. The film is unique in that it initially found life as a television show and was recut into a movie once Disney made the pivot away from streaming and back to theatrical. This film is going to be massive, but whether or not it can carry the weight of the heavy expectations set upon it is something else. Most people don't know the circumstances in which this film was made and how that might change the animation style or the music. Disney is pushing the film hard in the last couple of days have released a lot of stuff. We got a "booth to screen" video with Dwayne Johnson, a featurette surrounding the music, a sneak peek at a clip and one of the new songs, and six new images.

Moana 2: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Walt Disney Animation Studios' epic animated musical Moana 2 reunites Moana (voice of Auli'i Cravalho) and Maui (voice of Dwayne Johnson) three years later for an expansive new voyage alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she's ever faced.

The voice cast also includes Rachel House, Temuera Morrison, Nicole Scherzinger, Hualālai Chung, David Fane, Rose Matafeo, Awhimai Fraser, Gerald Ramsey, and Khaleesi Lambert-Tsuda, who lends her voice to Moana's adoring and adorable little sister, Simea. Directed by David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand, and Dana Ledoux Miller, and produced by Christina Chen and Yvett Merino, Moana 2 features music by Grammy® winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, Grammy nominee Opetaia Foa'i, and three-time Grammy winner Mark Mancina. Jared Bush and Miller are writing the film, which is executive produced by Jennifer Lee, Bush, and Johnson. Moana 2 opens in theaters on November 27, 2024.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!