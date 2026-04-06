Posted in: IFC, Movies | Tagged: over your dead body

Over Your Dead Body: Second Red Band Trailer And New Poster Released

IFC Films has released the second trailer for Over Your Dead Body, featuring modern day Scream Queen Samara Weaving, which will be released later this month.

Article Summary IFC Films drops a new red band trailer for Over Your Dead Body, a dark horror comedy starring Samara Weaving.

The film follows a couple plotting to kill each other during a remote weekend getaway that veers violently off course.

Early reactions from the SXSW premiere are mostly positive, marking it as a festival horror-comedy to watch this month.

Over Your Dead Body is directed by Jorma Taccone and set for release in theaters on April 24, 2026.

They're killing the romance. Literally. Over Your Dead Body is in theaters April 24. pic.twitter.com/3ATa7BjE7k — Independent Film Company (IFC) (@IndieFilmCom) April 2, 2026 Show Full Tweet

It's already time for round two of Scream Queen Samara Weaving in the last two months. First, we had Ready or Not 2: Here I Come, which didn't do amazing at the box office, but keeps trucking along and will likely come out with a modest gross when all is said and done. Now we're going more indie with a new IFC Films pickup, Over Your Dead Body. It premiered at the recent South by Southwest film festival, and the early reviews aren't bad for a festival horror comedy. That very much is a genre that's either your thing or it isn't, and if it's not, the entire film is going to get on your last nerve.

The second red band trailer has been released, but if you want to watch it on YouTube, you'll have to click the link because you can't embed red band trailers. We also have a new poster and there's a pile of stills from the film and all three give you a pretty good idea of what you're in for. Also, this is from the director of Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping, which should be reason enough to check out Over Your Dead Body later this month.

Over Your Dead Body: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Synopsis: When miserable couple Dan and Lisa retreat to a remote cabin for a romantic reset, each arrives with a secret plan to murder the other. Their carefully plotted traps and counterplots quickly unravel when a dangerous crew crashes the weekend with plans of their own. As the toxic getaway spirals into chaotic carnage, Dan and Lisa must survive the intruders, each other, and figure out if they want to save their marriage or survive it.

Over Your Dead Body, directed by Jorma Taccone, stars Jason Segel, Samara Weaving, Timothy Olyphant, Juliette Lewis, Paul Guilfoyle, and Keith Jardine. It will be released on April 24, 2026.

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