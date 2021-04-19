Vin Diesel Will Star & Produce Mattel's Rock Em Sock Em Robots Film

Vin Diesel has his next potential franchise lined up. The Fast and Furious Saga star is being tapped to star in and produce the Rock Em Sock Em Robots film from Universal and Mattel. Diesel's producing partner Samantha Vincent will also produce. Rampage and The Commuter screenwriter Ryan Engle penned the script. The film "follows a father and son who form an unlikely bond with an advanced war machine." Kevin McKeon will lead the project for Mattel Films. The news of the film was posted by Deadline, who also had the quotes provided.

Vin Diesel Makes His Own Version Of Real Steel

"To take the classic Rock 'Em Sock 'Em game, with Mattel as my partner, and align it with the kind of world-building, franchise-making success we have had with Universal, is truly exciting," said Vin Diesel. "We are proud to bring this iconic piece of Mattel IP to life on the big screen with our tremendously talented partners Vin Diesel, One Race Films, and Universal," added Robbie Brenner, EP of Mattel Films. "Our rich library of franchises continues to yield compelling stories, and we look forward to creating what is sure to be a thrilling action-adventure for the whole family to enjoy with Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots."

This sounds an awful like Hugh Jackman's Real Steel movie from a few years ago, which was very underrated, by the way. If you have not seen that, you should give it a shot. It also sounds like there is a bit of Diesel's own Iron Giant thrown in there. With how much they use that character now, I would place a good amount of money on the Iron Giant making some kind of cameo in this one. In any case, look for more info on this one as it is revealed.