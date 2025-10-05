Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: fast 11, FAST X, Universal Pictures, vin diesel

Vin Diesel Suggests That a Promising Fast 11 Update is Coming Soon

Vin Diesel teases Fast’s future, praising Michelle Rodriguez and promising a next chapter that honors fans while taking the franchise somewhere new.

After a few years of ambiguity, fans are still waiting for official confirmation about the next entry in the Fast saga. However, star Vin Diesel just dropped a new hint about where things currently stand. And from what he's saying, it appears that the future is looking bright for the franchise.

Diesel's update arrived on Instagram alongside a photo with co-star Michelle Rodriguez, his "ride or die" since the 2001 film. He wrote, "Just wrapped an incredible day filming with my ride-or-die about the future of Fast… After listening to her, something became crystal clear… she will always be Letty." The lengthy message ends on a promise to honor what fans love while taking the story somewhere new, which sure sounds like forward motion for another chapter. He also addressed Rodriguez's value to the series while nodding to years of changing studio regimes, and even the constant connection between the Fast family, crediting Rodriguez as a vital component of that bond.

Fast X Box Office and Fast 11 Delays

For a little more context on the Fast 11 situation, back in 2023, Fast X was initially released (with a pretty big cliffhanger ending) as the first chapter of a two-part conclusion to the franchise, pulling in about $714 million worldwide. However, with an estimated $379 million production budget, the win was a little softer than it looked on paper and presumably complicated any sequel progress.

So, where does that leave the timeline? Universal hasn't actually rolled out any specifics, but Diesel has recently pointed to a finale window in April 2027, keeping hope alive that Dom, Letty, and company will return for a proper sendoff. Still, until the studio locks in an official release window, it's always a possibility that the film will end up getting shelved yet again. We'll just have to wait and see what happens when Diesel and Rodriguez reveal more about this recent development. If the next movie delivers on Diesel's recent hints, at least we know that we can expect a back-to-basics feel that lines up with the original and the kind of ensemble he keeps championing.

After 10 entries, would you still watch another Fast movie? And if so, what would you like to see transpire this time?

