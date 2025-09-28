Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: fast & furious, FAST X, jason momoa, Universal Pictures

Jason Momoa Reflects on Fast X and the Status of Fast & Furious 11

Jason Momoa reports zero traction on his Fast & Furious comeback, noting there’s still no script despite Fast X’s major cliffhanger.

Article Summary Jason Momoa says there’s no script yet for Fast & Furious 11, leaving his Dante return uncertain.

Fast X ended on a massive cliffhanger, but the next installment remains in limbo for now.

The franchise’s future is unclear, with rumors of a 2027 release and a possible return to street racing roots.

Despite Fast X’s $705M global haul, high production costs have stalled momentum for another sequel.

The Fast & Furious saga left audiences on a cliffhanger with Fast X's explosive final act, promising a bigger, brasher showdown to come. However, the longer we wait for news, it seems less likely that we'll be getting a direct follow-up. Still, ever since its release, chatter has surrounded a Dante Reyes-focused story (Jason Momoa's scene-stealing villain) with potential to expand in a spin-off, or even the next chapter set within the main film series.

Unfortunately, any momentum for Dante's immediate return currently sounds iffy.

Jason Momoa Still Isn't Sure if He's Returning to Fast & Furious 11

When initially asked on the Bingeworthy podcast about what's next for him and the franchise, Momoa revealed, "I would love to come back and play… people all over the world love that character, it's crazy." He then clarifies the current status, noting, "But I got no script, so not that soon." On one hand, it's encouraging that he still wants to play the part. However, if he hasn't heard anything, we can only assume that the franchise might remain in limbo for a little longer.

Fast X's cliffhanger was one of the franchise's biggest swings to date. Dom (Vin Diesel) is trapped on a booby-trapped dam, Jakob sacrifices himself, a plane full of family is possibly downed, and there are a few surprise returns (hi, Gisele), in addition to Hobbs stepping back into the frame for a mid-credits shocker. Last we heard, the next film was rumored to be eyeing a 2027 release window (nearly four years after the release of Fast X), but Diesel has also stated that it would need to revert to its street racing origins for the final chapter. So, at this point, anything seems possible with this story, and nobody really knows what's coming next.

What's likely the holdup here? For starters, Fast X managed to earn about $705 million worldwide. But towering costs have muted the impressive numbers, with Fast X's production spending around $340 million. That being said, even with a disappointing box office run, it still clearly has its fans.

Do you think we'll see Dante return in the future? Or is Fast 11 (or whatever we're calling it) more likely to scrap its cliffhanger for something new? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!