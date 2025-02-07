Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged: andrew scott, wake up dead man, wake up dead man: a knives out mystery

Wake Up Dead Man Star: It's "One Of The Most Fun Jobs I've Ever Had"

Andrew Scott has revealed that Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery "was one the most fun jobs I've ever had."

Article Summary Andrew Scott cherishes his role in Wake Up Dead Man, calling it one of his most fun jobs ever.

Rian Johnson's Knives Out films maintain raving reviews from their star-studded ensemble casts.

New film promises thrills with Scott hinting at an intriguing storyline with a deeper message.

Anticipation builds as production wraps; Wake Up Dead Man hits Netflix in 2025 with a stellar cast.

Whatever Rian Johnson is doing on the set of the Knives Out films to foster the sense of ensemble and fun is masterful because we are three movies in, and his large and impressive cast of veteran actors do nothing but rave about being in these movies. From the first film to the third, set to come out later this year, no one has had a bad thing to even whisper about regarding these films. There is a reason it's very hard to pick one standout performance in these films, usually because they are true ensembles where you need all of the pieces to make it work. Wake Up Dead Man is another one of those films, and when Variety asked Andrew Scott at the Critics Choice Awards about what it was like working on the film, he had nothing but good things to say.

"Absolutely sensational; I really think Knives Out was one the most fun jobs I've ever had," Scott said as he went on to praise his fellow cast mates and how much fun they all had working together as a 'proper ensemble.' "The cast, it's like the cast, it's just a dream. We laughed from morning to evening. … We all worked together because those movies, you all work together, which is why it's so fun because you're sitting there and you're doing your thing, and it's a proper ensemble. We had such fun; I love every one of them; there's not one of them that I don't [a] sickly amount of things to say about."

We don't know anything about this film yet, and we probably won't for a while now; Netflix usually doesn't market films that far in advance, and this is a fall release, but Scott did tease a little about this film. We know that the church is involved in some sense, which is always an angle that can lead to very complicated angles. Scott didn't give much away but did say, "It's very interesting this one because it's really about something … it's fun, but it's got something to say." The whodunit genre has been exploring difficult and taboo topics for as long as it has existed, and Johnson clearly is having a ball making these movies, so let's hope for maybe ten more.

Wake Up Dead Man Features Another Impressive Cast

We knew that a Knives Out film would be coming out on Netflix for a while, and we learned at the beginning of the year that the film, titled Wake Up Dead Nan: A Knives Out Mystery, would be going into production. However, aside from that, we knew very little until May. Director and writer Rian Johnson took the time to his official X/Twitter to share the logo and official title of the film. They are still keeping that "A Knives Out Mystery" part even though Johnson has said that he doesn't like it, and he revealed that they were "very close" to entering production. In mid-August, Johnson confirmed that production on the new Knives Out film had wrapped.

Johnson said during the announcement, "I love everything about whodunnits, but one of the things I love most is how malleable the genre is. There's a whole tonal spectrum from Carr to Christie, and getting to explore that range is one of the most exciting things about making Benoit Blanc movies." So far, new cast members include Josh O'Connor, Glenn Close, Josh Brolin, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner, Kerry Washington, Andrew Scott, Cailee Spaeny, Daryl McCormack, and Thomas Haden Church, with Daniel Craig reprising his role. Wake Up Dead Man will be released sometime in 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!