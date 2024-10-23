Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged: josh brolin, wake up dead man, wake up dead man: a knives out mystery

Josh Brolin Says Wake Up Dead Man Is "One Of My Favorite Jobs"

Josh Brolin has praised the Knives Out films and said that Wake Up Dead Man is "still one of my favorite jobs that I've ever had."

Article Summary Josh Brolin praises Wake Up Dead Man as a personal favorite job in his career.

Rian Johnson's script for the film impressed Brolin with its quality and writing.

Brolin compares Johnson's direction to Villeneuve and the Coens.

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, features an ensemble cast and releases in 2025.

Even if most Netflix movies are struggling to find an audience, the bright spot will always be the Knives Out sequels. While one of the stars is a little unhappy that the streaming service doesn't want to release a film in theaters, new cast members for Wake Up Dead Man are starting to talk about joining this new cinematic world. Director Rian Johnson has managed to get two incredible casts together for the first two movies and seems to be on track to do it again for the third. Josh Brolin was on a panel at New York Comic Con (via People) last weekend and praised the acting and the writing for the film he's in and the previous two entries.

"I loved the acting in both of them. I preferred the first one, and the third one felt more like the first one," said Brolin. "[Rian] doesn't come off as this, but he has this incredible control over his set. You know, he just has a major presence that reminds me of Denis [Villeneuve, Dune and Sicario director], that reminds me of the Cohens, that reminds me of those types of directors. And he's a great writer. … I read [the script] and I was just like, 'God, this is so well written. We just don't read things like this anymore.' "

Like any other industry, Hollywood is smaller than it might appear to people looking in from the outside. For Borlin, that meant working with many familiar faces on Wake Up Dead Man. "It turned out that it was a cast, a lot of people who I had worked with, a lot of people who I loved and hadn't met yet, like Andrew Scott and Josh O'Connor, and people like that. Then doing it turned out, I mean, still one of my favorite jobs that I've ever had." He also teased his role, "I can't say what I played. It scared me, which I wanted to be scared," but we learned pretty recently that Brolin said he was playing a priest. He even spoke about how he essentially manifested the role, but when you're keeping secrets, it can be hard to remember what details you've let slip to what outlet.

Wake Up Dead Man Features Another Impressive Cast

We knew that a Knives Out film would be coming out on Netflix for a while, and we learned at the beginning of the year that the film, titled Wake Up Dead Nan: A Knives Out Mystery, would be going into production. However, aside from that, we knew very little until May. Director and writer Rian Johnson took the time to his official X/Twitter to share the logo and official title of the film. They are still keeping that "A Knives Out Mystery" part even though Johnson has said that he doesn't like it, and he revealed that they were "very close" to entering production. In mid-August, Johnson confirmed that production on the new Knives Out film had wrapped.

Johnson said during the announcement, "I love everything about whodunnits, but one of the things I love most is how malleable the genre is. There's a whole tonal spectrum from Carr to Christie, and getting to explore that range is one of the most exciting things about making Benoit Blanc movies." So far, new cast members include Josh O'Connor, Glenn Close, Josh Brolin, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner, Kerry Washington, Andrew Scott, Cailee Spaeny, Daryl McCormack, and Thomas Haden Church, with Daniel Craig reprising his role. Wake Up Dead Man will be released sometime in 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!