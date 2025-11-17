Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged: rian johnson, wake up dead man, wake up dead man: a knives out mystery

Wake Up Dead Man: New Official Trailer Teases An Impossible Crime

Benoit Blanc is attempting to solve what appears to be an impossible crime in the official trailer for Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery.

Article Summary Netflix unveils the first official trailer for Wake Up Dead Man, the third film in the Knives Out series.

Rian Johnson returns as writer-director, with Daniel Craig back as detective Benoit Blanc in a new mystery.

The trailer teases an impossible crime and hints at dark religious undertones fueling the gripping whodunnit.

Wake Up Dead Man marks the final film in Johnson's original Netflix deal, with a release date set for December 12, 2025.

Netflix has some heavy hitters coming before the end of the year, and the third Knives Out film from writer and director Rian Johnson is absolutely one of them. There is a decent chance that no one thought the first film would hit as hard as it did, but it was a critical and commercial success. However, Lionsgate sold the rights to the next two films to Netflix, and Wake Up Dead Man is the final film in that initial deal. However, Johnson has been very upfront about the fact that he'd like to keep making these movies for a while. They are sequels in the sense that they have exactly one returning character, which means you have to work a schedule around star Daniel Craig and whoever decides to join the cast for the next one. And everyone who has been involved with these films as a cast member has had nothing but good things to say about the environment that Johnson creates on set. There is a reason these films keep drawing in top-tier talent. Netflix released the official trailer, which gives us a ton of new footage and teases some more of the mystery we're going to be solving. It also continues to push the idea that this is an impossible crime that Blanc is attempting to solve, and that, combined with some religious fantasticism, never ends well for anyone involved. We also got some new images and a new piece of key art.

Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) returns for his most dangerous case yet in the third and darkest chapter of Rian Johnson's murder mystery opus. When young priest Jud Duplenticy (Josh O'Connor) is sent to assist charismatic firebrand Monsignor Jefferson Wicks (Josh Brolin), it's clear that all is not well in the pews. Wicks's modest-but-devoted flock includes devout church lady Martha Delacroix (Glenn Close), circumspect groundskeeper Samson Holt (Thomas Haden Church), tightly-wound lawyer Vera Draven, Esq. (Kerry Washington), aspiring politician Cy Draven (Daryl McCormack), town doctor Nat Sharp (Jeremy Renner), best-selling author Lee Ross (Andrew Scott), and concert cellist Simone Vivane (Cailee Spaeny). After a sudden and seemingly impossible murder rocks the town, the lack of an obvious suspect prompts local police chief Geraldine Scott (Mila Kunis) to join forces with renowned detective Benoit Blanc to unravel a mystery that defies all logic. Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Rian Johnson writes and directs Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, and assembles another all-star, award-winning cast.

Wake Up Dead Man is the newest Benoit Blanc whodunnit from writer and director Rian Johnson, starring Daniel Craig, Josh O'Connor, Glenn Close, Josh Brolin, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner, Kerry Washington, Andrew Scott, Cailee Spaeny, Daryl McCormack, and Thomas Haden Church. Wake Up Dead Man will stream on Netflix on December 12th, 2025.

