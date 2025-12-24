Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: blumhouse, five nights at freddys 2, FNAF, universal

Five Nights At Freddy's 2 Featurettes Out For Digital Release

Five Nights at Freddy's 2 is still in theaters, but also now available to rent or buy digitally. New special features are also online.

Universal and Blumhouse released two special featurettes to celebrate the digital release of the sequel.

The film has grossed $207 million worldwide on a $50 million budget, marking huge box office success.

Perfect for fans and newcomers, Five Nights at Freddy's 2 continues the animatronic horror legacy.

Five Nights at Freddy's 2 has been out for two weeks and cleaned up at the box office, having opened at number one and grossing $207 million worldwide on a $50 million budget. Naturally, because of the shrinking windows, the film has now been released on digital services to rent or buy. To celebrate, Universal and Blumhouse made available two new featurettes.

Five Nights At Freddy's 2 Was A Huge Success

They're not just at Freddy's anymore. In 2023, Blumhouse's box-office horror phenomenon Five Nights at Freddy's, based on the blockbuster game series by Scott Cawthon, became the highest-grossing horror film of the year. Now, a shocking new chapter of animatronic terror begins. One year has passed since the supernatural nightmare at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza. The stories about what transpired there have been twisted into a campy local legend, inspiring the town's first ever Fazfest. Former security guard Mike (Josh Hutcherson) and police officer Vanessa (Elizabeth Lail) have kept the truth from Mike's 11-year-old sister, Abby (Piper Rubio), concerning the fate of her animatronic friends. But when Abby sneaks out to reconnect with Freddy, Bonnie, Chica, and Foxy, it will set into motion a terrifying series of events, revealing dark secrets about the true origin of Freddy's, and unleashing a long-forgotten horror hidden away for decades.

Five Nights at Freddy's 2 is directed by acclaimed returning filmmaker Emma Tammi and is written by game series creator Scott Cawthon. The film is produced by Blumhouse founder and CEO Jason Blum and Scott Cawthon, who together produced the first film. The executive producers are director Emma Tammi, Beatriz Sequeira, Christopher Warner, Russell Binder, and Marc Mostman.

I enjoyed both Five Nights at Freddy's films for what they are, and as someone who knows zero about the franchise. The most enjoyable part is watching my daughter get so excited about them. These are perfect gateway horror films for teens, and seeing her get so pumped up over the genre I love warms my cold heart. Five Nights at Freddy's 2 is still in theaters and also available to purchase or rent on your favorite digital service.

