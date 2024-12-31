Posted in: Focus Features, Movies | Tagged: nosferatu, robert eggers

Nosferatu: Robert Eggers Confirms There Will Be An Extended Cut

Nosferatu director Robert Eggers has confirmed that the Blu-ray release will include an extended cut of the film.

Article Summary Robert Eggers confirms an extended cut of Nosferatu will be released on Blu-ray.

The extended edition features scenes omitted for theatrical pacing and suspense.

Fans can expect potentially up to a three-hour runtime for the extended cut.

Nosferatu is directed by Robert Eggers, starring Bill Skarsgård and Lily-Rose Depp.

There is apparently still some justice in the world because Nosferatu is doing well at the box office, and a bunch of you listened and went to see it over the holiday weekend. We love to see it. We can hope that Focus Features continues to allow director Robert Eggers to make absolutely buckwild insane movies that seem like a terrible idea on paper but end up ruling. The cut currently in theaters is already damn near perfect, but if you wanted to spend more time in the beautiful world that Eggers created, you're going to get the opportunity. Eggers, Willem Dafoe, and Bill Skarsgård all sat down with Esquire UK to break down specific scenes in the movie, and when examining the trailer, Eggers points out a scene that is in the trailer but doesn't make it into the final cut of the film.

"The first shot is a funny one because it's one of those annoying things for film dorks because it's not in the movie," Eggers said. "Because it's a really cool shot, I really like the shot, but where it was intended was actually ruining some tension to know that Bill was around, and we needed to keep him more mysterious. But if you would wish to purchase the Blu-ray, it is in the extended edition of the film."

At the moment, we don't know how extended the extended cut of Nosferatu will be, but the movie is already well past two hours, nearing two and a half, so depending on how extended it is, this new cut could be three hours long. Usually, I'm against long cuts of films, and maybe the theatrical version of Nosferatu will be better for being edited down, but getting more of this beautifully created world at the expense of the pacing for an extended cut? Sign me up.

Nosferatu: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The summary of Nosferatu is a "gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman and the terrifying vampire infatuated with her, causing untold horror in its wake."

Nosferatu is directed by Robert Eggers, and it will star Bill Skarsgård, Lily-Rose Depp, Willem Dafoe, Nicholas Hoult, Emma Corrin, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Simon McBurney, and Ralph Ineson. It was released in theaters on December 25, 2024.

