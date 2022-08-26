WandaVision's Matt Shakman In Talks To Direct Fantastic Four

In December of 2020, Marvel hosted their digital investor day, and it was insanity with a ton of announcements. One of the big ones to come out was that they would be adapting the Fantastic Four in-house and bringing them to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We learned that Jon Watts would be directing, and the rumors around casting began. However, in April of 2022, Watts stepped away from the project, citing a full schedule after directing the last three Spider-Man movies. Marvel did talk about Fantastic Four at San Diego Comic-Con, even releasing a shiny high-quality logo and giving them a release date of November 8, 2024, and it would be the movie that kicks off phase six. However, there was no announcement about a director. There have been some rumors going around ever since, but now Deadline is giving some more weight to those rumors saying that WandaVision's Matt Shakman is in talks to take on Marvel's First Family.

This would make sense. Marvel likes to work with the same directors and creatives over and over again, and Shakman did a great job with WandaVisison. The show wasn't even supposed to be the one that kicked off everything with Disney+ and did so masterfully. Many things could have gone wrong there, and the fact that the show works at all is a miracle. It also shows that Shakman has an eye for period pieces, and if the comment Doctor Strange made in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is anything to go by, then there is a good chance that Fantastic Four is going to be a period piece. Deadline says a formal offer hasn't been made, but maybe we'll hear something more at D23 at the beginning of next month.