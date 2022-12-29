Warner Bros. Discovery Reportedly Books Super Bowl Spot For The Flash

The Flash will be a contentious release when/if it finally gets into theaters this summer. Whether or not the drama behind the scenes concerning the production and the lead will impact the box office remains to be seen, but rumors are that the movie is testing really well. It's testing well enough that Warner Bros. Discovery is breaking a seventeen-year absence from the super bowl to premiere the trailer on February 12th, according to The Wrap. Then, a mere five days later, the trailer will be in front of the first superhero movie of 2023, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, on February 17th. What does that say about the film or does that have more to say about new management over at Warner Bros. Discovery and DC Studios? Your guess is as good as ours, but the release of The Flash will be head-turning no matter what, and this just proves that Warner Bros. and DC are not keen to bury it either.

The Flash And Its Long Road To The Big Screen

DC and Warner Bros. have had some somewhat legendary projects when it comes to hanging out in development hell, but The Flash might be one of the worst and one of the ones with the highest profile. The Flash once had a tentative release date of 2018, and Miller was cast as Barry Allen back in October 2014. However, since then, the project has had many ups and downs, including four different directors and several page-one rewrites of the script. Just when it looked like things for this project were finally going to get off of the ground, when they had all of the confirmed cast members, and everything was shot did things really begin to go off the rails. As previously stated, Miller's crisis didn't really begin until 2022, but they did have an incident with a fan in a bar in April 2020 before filming had even begun on The Flash. There has been a lot of controversy surrounding this movie and whether or not it should be released at all.

That controversy got even louder when Warner Bros. decided to cancel Batgirl for tax benefits. People could not believe that of those two DC projects, Batgirl was the one that was getting canceled. Back in March 2022, the film got delayed to June 23, 2023, and it sat there until it was moved up to June 16, 2023. Andy Muschietti is directing, with Miller, Ben Affleck, Michael Keaton, Ron Livingston, Kiersey Clemons, Sasha Calle, Ian Loh, Saoirse-Monica Jackson, and Rudy Mancuso confirmed to be in the cast.