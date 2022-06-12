Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure Netflix Teases Anime Film

Netflix has given fans of the iconic "lazy egg" a teaser of what's to come with their new anime film, Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure. The teaser arrived on Twitter from the Netflix Geeked account and then arrived on YouTube.

Gudetama is described on the Sanrio website as follows, "Eggs are yummy… boiled, baked or raw. There are many ways to make an egg, but eggs are so lazy (gude gude in Japanese). Look closely and you will see the eggs that you eat lack spunk." With tons of merchandise ranging from stickers, to bags and clothing, to keychains, and everything in-between, the lazy egg has a lot of fans and a unique cultural status for both kids and adults globally.

Gudetama, a listless egg who has given up on life, knowing that all that awaits it is someone's plate, is forced out of the fridge by the enthusiastic, overbearing chick Shakipiyo. Together, the odd couple set out on a quest to find their mother.

Gudetama will be joining the ranks of another popular character on Netflix Aggretsuko whose title figure is described on Sanrio's website as " a single, 25-year-old red panda. Yet despite her cute appearance, something deep within her is filled with rage. Aggretsuko always dreamed of working in Accounting, especially in the part of Tokyo where her office is located. But she didn't think it would be like this!" Not much else has been revealed about Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure, but we do know from the teaser that it should be expected this year, 2022 and it will be a worldwide release. With plenty of episodes from the official Gudetama channel up on YouTube already, there's tons of content to get anyone up to speed on the hilarious and adorable Sanrio character before the film premieres.