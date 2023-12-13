Posted in: A24, Movies, Trailer | Tagged: a24, alex garland, civil war

A24 Releases Trailer For Alex Garland's Civil War

Sure to be divisive, A24 has released the trailer and poster for Alex Garland's new film Civil War. It releases in theaters next April.

Article Summary A24 unveils Alex Garland's Civil War trailer, stirring anticipation for its April 2024 release.

Stellar cast featuring Kirsten Dunst and Wagner Moura promises a captivating cinematic experience.

The film's intense trailer hints at a provocative take on America's tumultuous climate.

Alex Garland's track record with Annihilation and Ex Machina sets high expectations for Civil War.

A24 has released the first trailer for Alex Garland's Civil War. Starring Kirsten Dunst, Cailee Spaeny, Wagner Moura, Stephen McKinley Henderson, and Nick Offerman, this has been a project high on most film fan's most anticipated list for a while now. We also know that it will open in theaters on April 26th, 2024, so it will be sooner than we hoped. After watching the trailer, you have a clear picture of what Garland is trying to do with this film, which is sure to be divisive and could only come from a studio like A24. Watch it below.

Civil War Indeed

"What kind of American are you?"

That line sent a shiver down my spine. I will not lie; most of that trailer had me squirming in my chair as I watched it. Given what we have seen go on the last couple of years in this country, it feels eerily familiar, and a writer like Garland will not shy away from anything. So, some of Civil War is sure to be a tough watch for moviegoers. I trust that this filmmaker will give me an experience that will stick with me, make me uncomfortable, and make me think long after the credits roll. The film's first poster, which can be seen below, has also been released.

The full plot for Civil War is still a secret, but the bits we get in the trailer are more than enough to get an understanding of what we are in for in the theater. That cast is top-notch as well, but that is to be expected after the run Garland has been on with his last few films. Annihilation and Ex Machina have bought him an endless amount of goodwill with me, so I am more than willing to take this journey with him, even if I may be wincing the whole time I watch.

Civil War opens in theaters on April 26th, 2024.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!