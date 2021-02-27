Warner Defends Walter Hamada After the Latest Ray Fisher Allegations

Did you think we were done with the Ray Fisher and Justice League drama? We aren't. At the present time, it very much appears to be true that Joss Whedon is at least some level of scumbag [allegedly for legal purposes], but Fisher did not just set his eyes on Whedon when he talked about these allegations. Recently, he has aimed as high as DC President of Films Water Hamada. Fisher really started going after Hamada after a New York Times piece profiled him in September and has said that Hamada directly interfered with the Justice League investigation on a pretty extreme level, according to Fisher. Yesterday, word came down that Warner Bros. is looking to cast a black Superman for their reboot of the character. Fisher mocked the idea on Twitter in light of what he saw as Warner Bros. lying and trying to discredit him.

Do ya'll remember that time Walter Hamada and @wbpictures tried to destroy a Black man's credibility, and publicly delegitimize a very serious investigation, with lies in the press? But hey, Black Superman… A>E — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) February 27, 2021

Variety went out of their way to reach out to WarnerMedia about the latest round of allegations from Fisher. They responded, saying yet again that they have not lied to the press, the investigation was ethical, and that it was time for everyone involved to move on.

"Once again there are false statements being made about our executives and our company surrounding the recent 'Justice League' investigation," a spokesperson for WarnerMedia told Variety. "As we have stated before, an extensive and thorough third-party investigation was conducted. Our executives, including Walter Hamada, fully cooperated, no evidence was found of any interference whatsoever, and Warner Bros. did not lie in the press. It's time to stop saying otherwise and move forward productively."

WanrerMedia wasn't the only one who released a statement about Fisher's latest Tweet about Hamada interfering with the investigation. Katherine B. Forrest, a former federal judge, and current investigator into the Justice League allegations, also released a statement affirming that not only was Hamada innocent of misconduct but that the information Hamada provided actually helped the investigation.

"I am disappointed by continued public statements made suggesting that Walter Hamada in any way interfered with the 'Justice League' investigation. He did not," Forrest said. "I interviewed him extensively on more than one occasion and specifically interviewed him concerning his very limited interaction with Mr. Fisher. I found Mr. Hamada credible and forthcoming. I concluded that he did nothing that impeded or interfered with the investigation. To the contrary, the information that he provided was useful and advanced the investigation."

This story is still developing, and we'll have to see what happens from here. So far, Fisher hasn't responded on social med though he is retweeting and sharing things from Zack Snyder's Justice League after the IGN Fest interview. We'll have to see if anything continues to come from this.