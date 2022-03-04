CHUD Soundtrack Remastered & Available From Waxwork Records

CHUD is one of the all-time cult classic films, one that invokes a special look when you stare into someone's eyes and ask them point blank, "Have you seen CHUD?". Naturally, the fine folks at Waxwork Records saw an opportunity to provide a keepsake from the film and are now taking preorders for the film's soundtrack on vinyl. They worked closely with the composers of the score, Martin Cooper and David Hughes, to find the original 1984 master tapes and completely remastered the score from them, making this the definitive release. It will be on a "Toxic Waste Splatter" disc and will ship at the end of the month. Check it out below.

Waxwork Records CHUD Release Details

"Released in 1984, C.H.U.D. has gained a devoted cult following amongst B-Movie Horror fans. The film is widely referenced in pop culture via The Simpsons, Archer, and most recently, Jordan Peele's Us. C.H.U.D. has also served as a launching pad for several actors such as John Goodman (Roseanne, The Big Lebowski, Raising Arizona), Daniel Stern (Home Alone), and John Heard (Home Alone). The primitive electronic score composed and performed by Martin Cooper and David Hughes captures the seedy, grim landscape that embodied early 1980s NYC via synth drones, sound design, loops, and arpeggiated notes."

"Waxwork is thrilled to present the complete film music to C.H.U.D. as a deluxe LP package featuring "Toxic Waste Splatter" colored vinyl, deluxe packaging, art by Ghoulish Gary Pullin, old-style tip-on gatefold jackets with matte satin coating, printed inner sleeves, liner notes by the composers, and more."

This one is special and probably will not last very long. The fanbase for this film is fierce, and they are not serviced very often, so you may want to jump on this sooner rather than later by going here.