Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Rakes In Cash At Weekend Box Office Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania kicked Phase Five of the MCU into high gear at the Weekend Box Office with $120 million.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania ended up kicking off the fifth MCU phase with tons of cash. The film hit early projection totals, topping out at $120 million. That is by far the highest opening for an Ant-Man movie and the third highest opening for a President's Day release behind the first Black Panther and the first Deadpool films. Thanks the the MCU, this weekend was 48% higher than last year's holiday weekend, as the first six weeks of the box office have been on fire. Now we will see how the film holds, as it has a fairly clean runway to make money for the next week or two.

Quantumania Indeed

Back in second place behind Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is Avatar: The Way of Water. That film added $7.89 million to its massive total. Third went to Puss In Boots: The Last Wish with $7.05 million, and it also crossed the $400 million mark at the worldwide box office. Last week's champ Magic Mike's Last Dance fell to fourth place with $6.26 million, and the top five was rounded out by Knock At The Cabin with $4.59 million. Ant-Man sucked up most of the money, but the last month of releases held on and did not experience as big a drop-off as many were predicting. More proof that the box office is pretty healthy right now.

The weekend box office top five for February 17th:

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania- $120 million Avatar: The Way of Water- $7.89 million Puss In Boots: The Last Wish- $7.05 million Magic Mike's Last Dance- $6.26 million Knock At The Cabin- $4.59 million

Next week, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will remain number one, though we should have a new number two with Universal opening Cocaine Bear. Look for that to score in the teens somewhere for sure. As for the drop for Ant-Man? I think around 60% sounds about right.