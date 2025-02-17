Posted in: Box Office, Movies | Tagged: captain america: brave new world, Paddington in Peru, Weekend Box Office

Captain America: Brave New World Soars To $100 Million Opening

Marvel Studios has the number one film in the country, as Captain America: Brave New World opens to $100 million over the long weekend.

Captain America: Brave New World opened to $100 million over the four-day holiday weekend domestically, above tracking and becoming the first film in 2025 to hit the century mark. With another $92 million overseas, the Marvel Studios film is off to a good start. The question moves to how it performs in the weeks to come. Reviews were mild at best, and audiences were also lukewarm, giving the film a "B-" CinemaScore. Still, the film opened well, and so far this year at the box office, that is a win. This makes the MCU 35/35 for opening number one at the box office.

Captain America Steals Hearts On Valentine's Day Weekend

Captain America beats out another domestic newcomer, Paddington In Peru. That film scored $16 million for the four-day weekend, though it is important to remember it opened months ago overseas and has made $115 million everywhere but North America. Dog Man falls to third place, adding another $12.5 million to its total. Fourth place went to Heart Eyes, which became the rare film to go up in business. The slasher made $11.1 million, up +20% from its opening. Rounding out the top five was the Chinese animated film Ne Zha 2 with $8.3 million, though it has made a little bit more than that in other territories.

The weekend box office top five for Valentine's Day weekend:

Captain America: Brave New World- $100 million Paddington In Peru- $16 million Dog Man- $12.5 million Heart Eyes- $11.1 million Ne Zha 2- $8.3 million

Next Week, Captain America should hold onto the number one spot. The only major wide opening is NEON's Stephen King adaptation of The Monkey from Longlegs director Osgood Perkins. The marketing for that film has been great, and that should take a big chunk of Cap's business. I'll say The Monkey scores $20 million, with Cap holding on to the top spot with $45 million, which is still a pretty big drop.

