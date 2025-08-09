Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: film, Marvel Studios, mcu, the fantastic four: first steps

Vanessa Kirby Details Her Favorite Scrapped Fantastic Four Scene

The Fantastic Four: First Steps star Vanessa Kirby reveals a favorite scene with Mole Man was cut from the final version of the film.

Article Summary Vanessa Kirby reveals a favorite Sue Storm and Mole Man scene was cut from The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

The deleted scene showed Sue's unique rapport with supervillains, highlighting her emotional intelligence.

Kirby laments the loss, noting it showcased Sue Storm's working life and personal approach to conflict.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is praised for its character-driven storytelling and fresh MCU direction.

Marvel's The Fantastic Four: First Steps is quickly emerging as one of the studio's better-received projects in recent memory. With strong reactions from critics and audiences praising its character-driven approach, grounded visuals, and fresh tone, the film already feels like a generally confident reset for the iconic team and a promising step forward for the MCU's next phase. But according to star Vanessa Kirby (the iconic Sue Storm), one of her favorite moments didn't even make it to the final cut.

Vanessa Kirby Talks Deleted Scenes in The Fantastic Four: First Steps

In a recent interview with Collider, Kirby shared that an early scene between Sue Storm and Mole Man was ultimately dropped for time. "Yeah. I'm gutted about it," she said. "I had a scene with Mole Man going down into his… In the very beginning of the movie, Sue goes and kind of kicks back and has a drink with him. Well, she can't because she's pregnant, but he pours her water, and she wishes it was whiskey. I just loved it. I loved it. It was so fun to shoot. We went into the mines all the way up the north of England to shoot it. It just represented Sue's working life and the fact that she interacts with all these supervillains and is easy with them. She sees eye to eye and is emotionally in tune with them, and I love that. But there just wasn't time."

Though the scene was cut, it points to the kind of nuanced storytelling The Fantastic Four: First Steps is already being praised for—showing a version of Sue that's not just a superhero or team member, but someone with her own relationships, instincts, and even her own approach to problems. Directed by Matt Shakman (WandaVision), The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces a new era for Marvel's first family, reimagining Reed, Sue, Johnny, and Ben in a more intimate, character-first light. While some of the broader cosmic elements fall a little short in execution, most would argue that the film is striking the right balance between spectacle and sincerity. But for those of us who were on the fence, maybe we'll get more fun moments to appreciate with its physical release in the coming months.

Until then, The Fantastic Four: First Steps is in theaters now.

