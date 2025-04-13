Posted in: Movies, New Line Cinema, Warner Bros | Tagged: film, New Line Cinema, The Conjuring, The Conjuring: Last Rites, Warner Bros

Phase Two of The Conjuring Universe is Still Being Discussed

An executive with New Line Cinema suggests that the next entry of The Conjuring could end "Phase One" before kickstarting "Phase Two."

New Line Cinema's iconic The Conjuring franchise has shown no signs of slowing down. With its upcoming installment, The Conjuring: Last Rites, the next chapter is already generating buzz as a potential capstone to a wildly successful era. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter at CinemaCon 2025, New Line president and chief content officer Richard Brener even went ahead and shared his unbridled excitement about the series' staying power. So, as the horror juggernaut closes out what the studio dubs "Phase One," its future looks as promising as ever.

The Conjuring: Last Rites Could Be the End of Phase One for the Franchise

Discussing the next entry, Brener notes, "It's testing through the roof, and we're only at the director's cut, the 10-week part of the movie where you're normally very, very scared about the status of your film. We're very early in the process, have very preliminary visual effects, but it's already through the roof. So while this is the last of what we call Phase One, we are hopeful that we can make more." He then adds, "Phase Two is TBD."

His words paint a picture of a franchise defying the odds, thriving even in its roughest form, and poised for expansion—Marvel-style or otherwise. Since James Wan's 2013 original unleashed Ed and Lorraine Warren on audiences, The Conjuring has become a billion-dollar phenomenon. Made for a lean $20 million, the first film grossed $319 million worldwide, sparking a universe that now spans three mainline entries and spin-offs like Annabelle and The Nun, totaling over $2.3 billion globally. The Conjuring 2 (2016) added $321 million to the haul, and even 2021's The Devil Made Me Do It pulled in $206 million amid a pandemic-hit market. Needless to say, it's a track record that proves itself to be popular when embracing the Warrens' eerie, real-life-inspired investigations.

The Conjuring: Last Rites, directed by Michael Chaves and slated for September 2025, and while it is expected to end the Warrens' story, "Phase Two is TBD" leaves the door wide open—could it mean new paranormal heroes, fresh demons, or a deeper dive into other real-life inspired case files? Whatever's next, the franchise's knack for delivering chills on a decent budget keeps it a cut above the studio's other horror properties, making The Conjuring New Line's crown genre jewel, with plenty of gas in the tank and several nightmares that have yet to be unleashed.

