No, We Won't Be Getting an R-Rated Transformers Film

Transformers producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura offers his thoughts on a potential R-Rated film and why it could be hard to navigate.

Article Summary Transformers producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura discusses the possibility of an R-rated Transformers film.

High production costs and a broad audience make an R-rated Transformers movie unlikely.

Di Bonaventura believes in keeping the franchise accessible to all audiences to avoid alienating fans.

Despite trends in other franchises, Transformers may not need a shift to more mature, graphic content.

For the past few decades, the live-action Transformers franchise has become an explosive, action-packed film series that isn't afraid to go big. There are high-stakes fights, planetary destruction, notable cast additions, and costly special effects, which have made the franchise a cinematic staple that's generally loved by audiences of all ages. Though, given long-term audiences' desire for evolved, edgy content, should we ever anticipate a grittier film designed specifically for its adult fanbase? Well, as it turns out, probably not, but here's why.

Transformers Producers Shares Why an R-Rated Flick Would Be Difficult to Navigate

While speaking with Comicbook.com, Transformers producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura was asked if the team would ever be interested in crafting a harder, more mature version of the Transformers franchise, with di Bonaventura divulging his stance on the topic. The producer explains to the publication, "Look, I love new boundaries, you know, so that, for me, it sounds really fun to be able to do something like that. But the truth of the matter is, this costs a lot of money – and, you know, these movies are supposed to be designed for everybody, all audiences. And so I'd like to keep it there and make sure that we don't disappoint or freak out some of our fans by going in a different direction."

This doesn't necessarily come as a surprise, given the fact that Transformers has always been more child-friendly or somewhat family-oriented. However, with constant talk of an R-rated Star Trek, or previously released films like Logan, or even DC's Suicide Squad taking to dive into more mature, graphic content, there's always a chance that a studio will look at what its audience desires. Still, Transformers doesn't exactly feel like one that needs to make that change, right?

What are your thoughts on an R-rated Transformers flick?

