Longlegs Is Now Available On Digital Services To Buy And Rent

This summer's huge horror breakout hit Longlegs is now available to rent or buy on digital services as of today.

Critically acclaimed Longlegs stars Maika Monroe and Nicolas Cage, directed by Osgood Perkins

The film follows FBI Agent Lee Harker's hunt for an occult serial killer in 1990s Oregon

Check out NEON's rising horror catalog with Perkins’ next film, The Monkey, soon to come

Longlegs rode a wave of critical support to a huge worldwide gross of $100 million for NEON this summer, to the surprise of everyone. Starring Maika Monroe as Lee Harker, Lauren Acala as young Lee Harker, Nicolas Cage, Alicia Witt as Ruth, Blair Underwood as Agent Carter, Kiernan Shipka as Carrie Anne Camera, and Dakota Daulby as Agent Horatio Fisk, along with Lisa Chandler, Erin Boyes, Rryla McIntosh, and Charles Jarman. It is directed by Osgood Perkins and is now available to rent or buy on your preferred digital service.

Longlegs Is The Horror Hit Of The Year

Set in the 1990s, Longlegs follows an FBI agent tasked with tracking down an occultist serial killer responsible for murdering multiple families throughout the state of Oregon, without having been physically present in the crimes. FBI Agent Lee Harker is assigned to the unsolved serial killer case that takes an unexpected turn, revealing evidence of the occult. Harker discovers a personal connection to the killer and must stop him before he strikes again.

The advance buzz for this film was gigantic, and like anything that reached that amount of hype, plenty of people tore the film down after finally seeing it. Personally, I was a little letdown, as I wanted to have a completely unnerving experience at the theater, and it creeped me out for sure but didn't meet my expectations. Cage and Monroe were both great, though, and I know plenty of people who have watched this film over and over again. NEON is quickly becoming the new house for horror, and having a talent like Perkins in the fold this early in his career can only mean good things for them. His next film, the Stephen King adaptation The Monkey, is also coming from NEON, and the first teaser for that was just as effective as the Longlegs ones.

You can watch Longlegs on your favorite digital service now to find out for yourself if it lived up to the hype.

