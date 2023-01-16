Avatar, M3gan Power Big MLK Weekend Box Office

The Weekend Box Office was on fire this weekend, with business up 43% from last year, thanks to Avatar: The Way Of Water and M3gan.

Avatar: The Way of Water and M3gan powered a huge MLK weekend at the box office, as the first half of 2023 at the box office is up 43% from 2022. Avatar once again was number one, adding $40 million to its total. It now sits at $1.9 billion worldwide, and after next weekend should become only the sixth movie of all time to gross over $2 billion. Combined now, the two Avatar films have grossed just under $5 billion worldwide. It should have two more weeks at number one before that position is challenged seriously by Knock At the Cabin.

Kiri in 20th Century Studios' AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER. Photo courtesy of 20th Century Studios. © 2022 20th Century Studios. All Rights Reserved. © 2022 20th Century Studios. All Rights Reserved.

Avatar/M3gan Crossover Could Be The Biggest Movie All-Time

Avatar is the big fish, but M3gan is what everyone continues to talk about. The Blumhouse favorite added $21.7 million, bringing its two-week total to a fantastic $60.2 million. Still, no official sequel announcement, though everyone involved in this one has all but said it is happening. Third place went to Puss in Boots: The Last Wish with $17.3 million, sending it over the $100 million mark domestically. Fourth, in a stunner, went to the wide release of Tom Hanks film A Man Called Otto, which brought the older demo back to theaters with a strong $15 million. That was enough to beat out fifth place film Plane, as the latest Gerard Butler action flick scored an opening of $11.6 million. The other release of the weekend, the remake of House Party, won a victory of sorts with $4.3 million. They can hold their heads high for a film that lost its release date, was dropped from its HBO Max release, and was dumped in less than 1500 theaters.

The weekend box office top five for January 13th:

  1. Avatar: The Way of Water- $40 million
  2. M3gan- $21.7 million
  3. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish- $17.3 million
  4. A Man Called Otto- $15 million
  5. Plane- $11.6 million

Next weekend, this should more or less stay the same. Missing will try to score the same way Searching did a few years ago, but it is not opening with a full wide release. It should definitely crack the top ten, but the top five is strong right now, so it may not happen. Avatar will stay number one, though.

