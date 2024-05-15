Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: jon m chu, wicked

Wicked: Defy Gravity In The Official Trailer, 9 Images, 2 BTS Images

Universal has released the official trailer, nine images, and two behind-the-scenes images from Wicked. It will be released on November 27th.

Well, it's finally here. Wicked is another project that has been hanging out in development hell for a long time, and the release date kept getting pushed back to the point that everyone thought it would never come out. However, there's a trailer, so Universal will almost certainly release the film. The official trailer, nine images, and two behind-the-scenes images have all been released so people who have no idea what this thing is about can better understand what is going on, and we get a touch of both of our leading ladies' lovely voices. The interesting thing about this, so far, is that there hasn't been any indication so far that this is a Part One of Two. It's buried in the bottom of the press notes and it's on the release schedule, but it's not anywhere in the marketing. One could argue Dune did the same thing, but that film didn't even have the second film greenlit. This Part Two has been shot, so there isn't any reason to hide that it's coming. Springing half a movie on your audience is a gamble, and we'll have to see if it pays off for Wicked in November.

While some theaters seem very confident that Wicked will be the green ticket to carry them into 2025, if this film doesn't do well, then Wicked Part Two could be in some real trouble because while I haven't seen the stage production or read the book myself (it's on my "coming soon to a theater near you" TBR for the year), I've heard people say the second half isn't nearly as strong as the first.

Wicked: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

After two decades as one of the most beloved and enduring musicals on the stage, Wicked makes its long-awaited journey to the big screen as a spectacular, generation-defining cinematic event this holiday season. Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Emmy, Grammy and Tony-winning powerhouse Cynthia Erivo (Harriet, Broadway's The Color Purple) as Elphaba, a young woman misunderstood because of her unusual green skin who has yet to discover her true power, and Grammy-winning, multi-platinum recording artist and global superstar Ariana Grande as Glinda, a popular young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart.

The two meet as students at Shiz University in the fantastical Land of Oz and forge an unlikely but profound friendship. Following an encounter with The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads, and their lives take very different paths. Glinda's unflinching desire for popularity sees her seduced by power, while Elphaba's determination to remain true to herself and to those around her will have unexpected and shocking consequences on her future. Their extraordinary adventures in Oz will ultimately see them fulfill their destinies as Glinda the Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.

The film also stars Oscar® winner Michelle Yeoh as Shiz University's regal headmistress Madame Morrible; Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton, Fellow Travelers) as Fiyero, a roguish and carefree prince; Tony nominee Ethan Slater (Broadway's Spongebob Squarepants, Fosse/Verdon) as Boq, an altruistic Munchkin student; Marissa Bode in her feature-film debut as Nessarose, Elphaba's favored sister; and pop culture icon Jeff Goldblum as the legendary Wizard of Oz.

The cast of characters includes Pfannee and ShenShen, two conniving compatriots of Glinda, played by Emmy nominee Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) and Bronwyn James (Harlots); a new character created for the film, Miss Coddle, played by Tony nominee Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman) and four-time Emmy winner Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones) as the voice of Dr. Dillamond. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians, In the Heights), Wicked is the first chapter of a two-part immersive cultural celebration and will be released in theaters on November 27, 2024. Wicked Part Two is scheduled to arrive in theaters on November 26, 2025.

